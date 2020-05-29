Independent horror film The Wretched breaks records despite closed cinemas

Despite theaters being closed across the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a small independent horror film called THE WRETCHED is making a name for itself at the box office despite the odds against it.

As of this writing, THE WRETCHED is getting closer to the milestone of topping the box office charts for the fifth consecutive weekend. This is a very rare feat and has not been accomplished since BLACK PANTHER made its debut in 2018. The milestone comes with a caveat, but even with this asterisk, the indie film should be applauded for its exploits. THE WRETCHED is one of the ONLY movies on the box office charts right now. It is also noteworthy that the main studios do not report the box office numbers, but some media such as "Deadline" say that films like TROLLS WORLD TOUR or THE INVISIBLE MAN perform better in theaters that are open, but given that their numbers do not are being officially reported, THE WRETCHED goes on to claim bragging rights.

It's a sparse field, but the strategy IFC Films has put in place for the launch is to get the headlines needed to turn THE WRETCHED into a slow burn hit when it normally could have been lost in the dark of PVOD to be loved. by hardcore horror fans. Hollywood studios have delayed, changed, or scrapped their plans to release major movies in the wake of COVID-19, but IFC Films has decided to stick to release dates and continue to release the movies as scheduled. This puts the company in the position of being practically the only game in town.

The main reason for THE WRETCHED's success has been the resurgence of cinemas that have been able to remain safely open during the coronavirus outbreak. Horror used to thrive in drive-in, so it's fitting for THE WRETCHED to thrive through this relic of the past, as drive-ins could become a more prominent new normal breakthrough in terms of going to the movies.

Since March IFC Films has released a handful of new films in addition to THE WRETCHED and include THE TRIP TO GREECE, SWALLOW, and HOW TO BUILD A GIRL. The company is also digging through the archives for double features, but relaunching past hits like SLEEPING WITH OTHER People and RUST CREEK. Films released by the company generally cost less than large studio films, so the financial risk is less, which means they can keep the content. Up to this point, the titles mentioned have raised over $ 750,000 from less than a dozen seasonal drive-in movies and most of that is from THE WRETCHED, which has earned $ 660,000 to date. I haven't found any official information on the film's budget, but those involved say the film was made for virtually nothing and is sure to become the studio's biggest source of revenue for the year. The film has also been available to rent at home during its theatrical release, which means it is making money from all angles.

This is a wonderful success story in an uncertain box office climate where most are concerned if big-budget releases like TENET or MULAN will keep their upcoming release dates in July. THE WRETCHED's success and IFC Films' overall launch strategy during this time deserves its own moment to shine as a bright spot during a truly insane moment in the industry.

Have you been able to see THE WRETCHED?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vwFFhQhQC2M (/ embed)