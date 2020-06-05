India and Australia strengthen military ties as tensions simmer in the South China Sea





The deals were announced after a virtual summit between Prime Ministers Scott Morrison of Australia and Narendra Modi of India.

"India is fully and quickly committed to strengthening its relations with Australia. This is important not only for our two nations but also for the Indo-Pacific region and the entire world," Modi said.

"We are committed to an open, inclusive and prosperous role for the Indo-Pacific and India's role in that region, our region, will be critical for years to come," Morrison added.

The new pacts, known as the Australia-India Mutual Logistics Support Agreement and the Defense Science and Technology Implementation Agreement, are produced as military tensions increase in the Indo-Pacific region, which includes the South Sea. from China, where China has been strengthening its positions. on disputed islands.

A joint post-summit statement said the two countries "share a vision of a free, open, inclusive and rule-based Indo-Pacific region to support freedom of navigation, overflight and the peaceful and cooperative use of the seas." The agreements commit the two countries to deepen military integration through more complex exercises and grant them access to each other's bases for logistical support. south china sea China claims almost all of the 1.3 million square miles of the South China Sea as its own, despite the fact that other claimants have borders that are much closer to the disputed waters. In 2016, a court in The Hague ruled that China has no legal basis to claim historical rights over most of the South China Sea. Australia has long-standing security ties to the United States and has maintained a long-standing presence in the South China Sea, conducting aerial surveillance patrols since 1980, according to the Lowy Institute. Australian warships also visit the area regularly, including participating in exercises there with American warships in April. Last year, Indian warships joined American, Japanese, and Philippine naval ships in transit through the South China Sea. Meanwhile, India has increased its defense cooperation with the United States, including with Malabar's annual naval exercises, which bring together the American and Indian armies together with the Japanese Self-Defense Forces. Australian High Commissioner for India Barry O & # 39; Farrell said in an interview last month that Canberra would be interested in joining the Malabar exercises, but no invitation had been extended. Thursday's signing came as tensions continued to rise on the India-China border in the Himalaya mountains. Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said on Tuesday that a "significant number" of Chinese troops had moved to the royal control line separating the two countries. Last month, an aggressive cross-border skirmish between Chinese and Indian forces resulted in minor injuries to the troops. The incident has been followed in recent weeks by unconfirmed reports of tensions in the mountainous area, although neither side had publicly acknowledged anything out of the ordinary.

CNN's Angus Watson, Rishabh Madhavendra and Ben Westcott contributed to this report.





Source link