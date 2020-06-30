India bans TikTok and 58 other apps as tensions rise with China

India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology said in a statement on Monday that it had received many complaints about the misuse and transmission of user data by some mobile applications to servers outside of India.

"The compilation of this data, its extraction and profiling by elements hostile to national security and the defense of India, which ultimately affects the sovereignty and integrity of India, is a matter of deep and immediate concern that requires emergency measures, "the ministry said. he said, listing 59 apps, including many prominent Chinese that will be subject to the ban.

While the Indian government statement did not mention China by name, the ban comes as military tensions between the two countries continue to escalate after deadly border clashes earlier this month that left at least 20 Indian soldiers dead. Many Indians have called for a boycott of Chinese goods and services, particularly of China's dominant technology industry.

"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against applications that harm India's sovereignty and the privacy of our citizens," added the government. Other popular Chinese apps on the list include the video game Clash of Kings, WeChat messaging app, Weibo social network and CamScanner photo app.