India-China border dispute is turning into a media war







Tensions have been building in the Himalayas along one of the longest land borders in the world, with New Delhi and Beijing accusing the other of overstepping the Current Line of Control (LAC) that separates the two. The territory has long been disputed, erupting in numerous minor conflicts and diplomatic disputes since a bloody war between the countries in 1962.

On Saturday, military leaders gathered at the border to "peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas," according to a statement from the Indian Foreign Ministry. Even today, what happened on the ground in the highly militarized region remains unclear, in part because the main body of this distinctive 21st century conflict so far has been developed primarily through propaganda, strategic leaks, and aggressive postures in the media.

Ahead of Saturday's meeting, Chinese broadcasters aired images of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) maneuvers in the region, with planes and trucks full of troops, in what the state media described as "demonstrating China's ability to quickly strengthen border defenses when necessary. " "The unconfirmed, and in some cases discredited, videos have also been circulated on Chinese and Indian social media with the aim of showing troop raids and fighting between soldiers.

Writing in India's Hindustan Times, strategic affairs analyst Shishir Gupta said Sunday that the Chinese reports of the PLA's maneuvers were part of a "disinformation campaign" designed to undermine the Indian resolution and "overwhelm the enemy in panic to that their negotiating capacity is weakened. "

Jingoist rhetoric 2 Long-running dispute Jingoist rhetoric Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have generated much public support for nationalism and a promise of future greatness. This often results in jingoism and aggressive rhetoric, particularly when playing for a domestic audience. Such an approach was evident in China's coverage of the PLA's maneuvers in the Himalayas. Similarly, despite Delhi's announcement to ease tensions on Saturday, top Indian government figures took an aggressive tone on Monday, with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah. counting a rally from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that "any intrusion on the borders of India will be punished." "Some said that the United States and Israel were the only countries willing and able to avenge every drop of blood on their soldiers," Shah said. "(Modi) has added India to that list." Defense Minister Rajnath Singh also intervened on Monday and said: "I would remind everyone that the leadership of India will not allow our respect to be affected. India's policy is clear, we will not harm integrity and dignity. from any country. At the same time, we won't. " let any country harm our integrity. " His remarks came amid mounting pressure from opposition parties to take a stronger line, with Rahul Gandhi of the congressional party repeating claims that Delhi was downplaying the scale of the Chinese incursion, saying in a tweet "The media is speechless and terrified. The truth seems dormant." Long-running dispute In an article published Tuesday by the Global Times, a nationalist tabloid backed by the Chinese state, and republished by the official website of the PLA, military analysts predicted that "the ongoing confrontation is not likely to end immediately, as the concrete problems must still be solved. " It is not known with certainty how solvable those problems are, given that they go back decades and are largely fueled by the refusal of both parties to accept the other's territorial claims. Tensions rose late last month amid allegations that both countries had outstripped LAC and were reinforcing their military position on the de facto border. "A 'status quo ante' will require Chinese soldiers to leave the areas where they have dug for weeks. Nothing less than their full withdrawal should satisfy India, which means more than talks on the ground and by From diplomats, it takes a strong political leadership from Beijing to the PLA to do that, "The Hindu, a leading Indian newspaper, said in an editorial this week. "Otherwise, India must prepare for protracted confrontation and maneuvers aimed at guaranteeing China's pullback." If China's propaganda and highly public PLA deployments are designed to persuade India to back down, Delhi could be looking for a similar influence to emphasize and build its international ties, linking the border issue with other disputes China has in the region. widest in Asia and the Pacific. Last week, India and Australia signed two bilateral military agreements in the "first step to deepen the defense relationship" between the two Indo-Pacific powers. India has also been increasing its defense cooperation with the United States, including with Malabar's annual naval exercises, which also involve Japan. This strategy has not gone unnoticed in Beijing. China Daily, another state newspaper, said in an editorial that "contrary to the sober attitude adopted by China and India, some enthusiastic politicians in the United States seem eager to provoke hostilities between the two giant neighbors." "The (Washington) offer of aid may have encouraged some in India to take a tougher stance against China to 'defend their pride'," the newspaper added. Writing late last month, Chinese analyst Long Xingchun warned Delhi to "keep your head sober so that the United States does not use it as cannon ash." "Although China's relationship with the United States is strained, the international environment for China is much better than it was in 1962 when India began and (was) overwhelmingly defeated in a border war with China," Long wrote. "In 1962, the national strength of China and India was comparable. Today, by contrast, China's GDP is approximately five times greater than that of India." For now, outright aggression is limited to the media. But with tensions mounting despite the efforts of military figures on Saturday, the likelihood that this problem will soon go away seems highly unlikely.





