India Chinese border: At least three soldiers killed in clashes in the Aksai Chin-Ladakh area





The incident occurred during an ongoing "de-escalation process" in the Galwan Valley, in the disputed Aksai Chin-Ladakh area, where a large troop build-up has reportedly been taking place for weeks on both sides. from the border, before senior military commanders began the talks. earlier this month.

According to the Indian army statement, there was loss of life "on both sides", including an Indian officer and two Indian soldiers. The statement did not specify the number of additional Chinese victims. He added that senior military officials from both sides are currently meeting to calm the situation.

At a regular press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday "Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the border for illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel. which led to serious physical conflict between the two parties. " "

"China has filed a strong protest and representation with the India side, and once again we solemnly ask the India side to follow our consensus and strictly regulate its front-line troops and not cross the line and cause no problems or take unilateral measures that can complicate things, "added Zhao. "We both agree to solve this problem through dialogue and comfort and to make efforts to alleviate the situation and maintain peace and tranquility in the border area."

Zhao did not comment on whether there were Chinese victims. Chinese military officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Happymon Jacob, an associate professor and political analyst at Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi, New Delhi, said Monday's loss of life would be the first time there have been disputed border victims in more than four decades. "We have had no victims in LAC for at least 45 years," he said. "This is perhaps a game changer. This is perhaps the beginning of the end of the relationship that India has enjoyed with China for 45 years." Tensions have escalated in the Himalayas along one of the world's longest land borders since last month, with New Delhi and Beijing accusing the other of overstepping the Current Line of Control (LAC) that separates the two neighbors. nuclear armed. The territory has long been disputed, erupting in numerous minor conflicts and diplomatic disputes since a bloody war between the two countries in 1962. The royal line of control runs between the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin and the rest of the disputed Jammu and Kashmir region. The approximate border line was the result of the border dispute between India and China in 1962, but neither side agrees exactly where it is or how long it lasts. Aksai Chin is administered by China as part of Xinjiang, but is also claimed by the Indian government as part of Ladakh. The reported troop build-up had left many concerned about the potential for a confrontation, particularly as the Chinese and Indian media have issued Jingoist calls to action. Both Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have generated much public support for nationalism and a promise of future greatness. This often results in aggressive rhetoric, particularly when played for a domestic audience. Such an approach was evident in China's coverage of the PLA's maneuvers in the Himalayas. Similarly, despite Delhi's public appeals to ease tensions, leading figures from the Indian government have taken an aggressive tone, with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah saying at a rally by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Earlier this month that "any intrusion on the borders of India will be punished." "Some said that the United States and Israel were the only countries willing and able to avenge every drop of blood on their soldiers," Shah said. "(Modi) has added India to that list." Writing for CNN this month, retired Indian General Bikram Singh said part of the problem is that the de facto border, LAC, is so poorly defined. "At the strategic and operational level, both armies have exercised restraint," he said. "However, at the tactical level, the clashes occur due to different perceptions of where the real border is, since LAC is not outlined on the ground. While the clashes are resolved locally, those related to infrastructure construction, such as roads and defense fortifications invariably take longer and require a combination of military and diplomatic initiatives. " Speaking ahead of the most recent clash, former Indian Foreign Secretary Nirupama Rao said he hoped the current crisis would not lead to an abandonment of long-standing diplomatic negotiations over the disputed territory. "Even if tensions rise and tempers weaken, they would do well to remember that they have to continue to handle their differences on an adult basis because armed confrontations and military fighting can have extremely serious repercussions for the stability of the region that goes beyond in the purely bilateral relationship between the two countries, "he said.

