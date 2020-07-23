India has an increasingly global perspective on beauty, but patriarchy remains important

Written by Elton Fernández

Elton Fernández is a makeup artist based in Mumbai. One of India's first successful YouTube beauty bloggers, he is now a brand ambassador for Maybelline New York and has worked with celebrities such as musician M.I.A., Aditi Rao Hydari, and Alia Bhatt. The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author.

As a makeup artist, I can witness firsthand how powerful and liberating cosmetics can be.

Whether I'm working on magazine covers, fashion campaigns, catwalks, editorials, or weddings, I see every day how makeup allows people to control how they perceive themselves before they've even said a word.

I want to make a woman fall in love with her inner self and channel her imagination and a sense of worth that she doesn't always have immediate access to. This is important in our world, where older men in positions of power have an outdated definition of beauty, one who values ​​being a pretty or fair-skinned Barbie with light eyes and highlights in her hair.

Today, India has an increasingly global perspective on beauty and what beauty options represent. But there is still a lot of luggage from past decades.

The colonial history of India influences how we perceive ourselves. There is something quite disturbing about the "white" that we all want to wear, in the popularity of equity creams (especially in South India, where people generally have darker skin) and in the use of contact lenses. light color or blonde highlights.

Author Elton Fernández at work. Credit: Courtesy of Elton Fernández.

Everyone wants what they don't naturally have. If you are brown, you may want lighter skin. If you are white, you may want to look tan. If you have curly hair, you may want to straighten it, and if you have straight hair, you may want it to be permanent. Now, I don't always agree with what women want to change about their appearances, but I respect their choices. I just hope that they can also attest how much they love their natural beauty, including their skin tone, and that the requests are not due to insecurities.

New technology has made it easier to adopt natural skin tones. Thanks to better cameras, lighting, lenses, and even Instagram filters, we now know more about how to play with light and shadow for our benefit.

One of the reasons I started my YouTube channel in 2013 was because, at the time, there was none adapted for Indian women. I remember feeling apprehensive when talking about foundations or concealers until I had the appropriate shade available for my own skin tone.

Now brands like Huda Beauty and Fenty Beauty have introduced thoughtful and inclusive varieties of darker shades. I am proud to have helped launch some of the new Maybelline New York shades in India, and we now cater to an audience across the spectrum, from the palest alabaster skin to the deepest melanin-rich shades.

Despite these changes, there is something else that prevents us from expanding our horizons: patriarchy.

Elton Fernández, a makeup artist based in Mumbai. Credit: Anjana Rajan / Inega

There is a direct link between patriarchy and freedom with which women can shape their own visual identities or control their own narratives. I find that women who are stronger, those who go out, are able to do things and speak their minds, often from more progressive, privileged or matriarchal parts of India, like Kerala, where my mother was born. In areas where it is more patriarchal, it may be a different story with a different aesthetic: there is a more limited vocabulary of beauty.

I've seen established Bollywood male actors throw unsolicited comments about their female counterparts, explaining how their skirts aren't short enough or their hair not full enough. Women are expected to worry about fine lines and wrinkles, hair loss, or changes in body weight. Female actors are constantly seen under the knife, and for what? To appear prettier or younger, when real health matters, mental and physical, it may be crumbling inside.

There is no part of female anatomy that patriarchy has not distorted with its views. However, the men themselves often feel very uncomfortable when the situation changes. I recently recorded a story about men wearing makeup, with a young Bollywood actor who initially told me it was great to wear makeup because he was comfortable with his own skin. But to me, he seemed like a typical cis man who believes concealer and spotted kohl is the limit of what is acceptable. It was almost as if the eye shadow was making him question his masculinity.

This, unfortunately, is incredibly common in the Indian subcontinent. The root of the problem is a deep-seated patriarchy that often enters our sensibilities from an early age.

Growing up, he was a rather effeminate boy. I loved to sit and watch my mother brush her hair, put on makeup, or get dressed. My grandmother and aunts also loved to dress up and be well groomed. I was lucky to have lived this experience, and still they scolded me when I wanted Barbies. They would tell me to get a He-Man instead. When I wanted to hang out with my cousins ​​or friends, they told me to go play cricket with the kids.

These gender stereotypes are a fact in most Indian families. Those "boys wear blue, girls wear pink" ideas still prevail and seep into people's standards of beauty. Parents, for example, will continue to cut children's hair as soon as people start to say that it looks like a girl. It is unnecessary and an obsolete level of control.

More significantly, this has a profound effect on the sense of self. There were these pictures of me, taken when I was about 6 or 8 years old, where I was wearing my mother's big retro sunglasses, her scarf over my head, and her huge heels, with a big bag hanging from my arm. My family later used it as a tool to make fun of me in front of others. I felt so shy and humiliated, due to the idea that "children should be children". I burned those photos because I thought they should never see the light of day.

I didn't really come to accept my inner self until the late twenties. But after having traveled, lived and loved a lot, my mental canvas became so wide with the possibility. One's ability to love and respect others is directly related to one's ability to love and respect himself, through anguish, pain, and shared experience. And for me, that is the true definition of beauty: self-love, sharing and self-acceptance.

As told to CNN's Oscar Holland.