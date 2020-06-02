India is using drones and fire trucks to combat its worst locust invasion in almost 30 years.

Waves of desert locusts, millions of strong people and extending up to 7 kilometers (4 miles) long, crossed into the western Rajasthan state of India from neighboring Pakistan in early May and the swarms have since moved to five different states in search of food.

A swarm can range from one to several hundred square kilometers, and each square kilometer contains up to 80 million adult lobsters.

From Rajasthan, the swarm entered Uttar Pradesh, which borders the capital New Delhi in the north, Madhya Pradesh in central India and Maharashtra and Gujarat in the west on Thursday, according to India's agriculture minister.

Other states have been put on alert. Jharkhand, in the east of the country, issued a state alert to farmers on Sunday to prepare for locust swarms, according to P K Sannigrahi, chief scientist for the Krishi Vigyan Kendra Knowledge Network in the state.

"Lighting a fire, popping cookies, hitting plates and cans, and touching the battery can also scare away lobsters, these insects cannot tolerate loud noises," said the notice issued to farmers.

The New Delhi government has also issued a warning to be prepared if the swarms turn to the national capital.

Controlling the swarm

The worst-affected states have carried out locust control operations that include the dispersal of flying insects with drones, tractors, and fire trucks.

Rajasthan, which was the first to be affected by locusts, has carried out daily operations since May 22.

"The lobsters were sitting in an area 7 kilometers (4 miles) long and 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) wide. We began control operations around 1 am (Tuesday) together with the Lobster Organization team "said BR Karwa, a deputy director of the Rajasthan Department of Agriculture.

Karwa added that 11 swarms initially entered the state and three followed the winds towards Madhya Pradesh.

State officials are using 100 tractor-mounted sprayers and 20 fire trucks in 11 districts to spray water and pesticides. According to Karwa, drones provided by the central government were also used to spray pesticides in two districts of Rajasthan. He added that about 70% of the lobsters there had been destroyed.

Despite dispersal operations, locust infestations could continue until next month.

"Several successive waves of invasions can be expected until July in Rajasthan with waves eastward through northern India to Bihar and Orissa, followed by movements westward and a return to Rajasthan in the changing monsoon winds" , according to the situation of the desert locust Update issued by the FAO.

Breeding season

Locusts have flown to India from their breeding grounds in Pakistan, according to Om Prakash, a Rajasthan-based plant protection officer for the Lobster Warning Organization.

While locust invasions can be devastating to communities because they pose a threat to food security, India so far appears to have escaped the worst as farmers have yet to start planting new season crops.

"The locusts were sitting on barren ground. The winter crops were cut and it has not yet rained, so the new season crops were not planted. Those who planted forage or vegetable crops could scare away the locusts. This time There was "not much loss," Karwa said.