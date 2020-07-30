India obtains Rafale fighter jets from France, increasing its air force

"The birds have safely landed in Ambala," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. "The landing of Rafale fighter jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history."
Singh said twin-engine, multi-purpose fighters would "revolutionize" the Indian Air Force (IAF). Requested in 2016, they come in one- or two-seat versions and can be armed with air-to-air, air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles, as well as a 30mm cannon, according to the manufacturer, Dassault Aviation. .
Dassault is also promoting the Rafale Flight Control System, which includes the ability to fly on autopilot in a terrain-tracking mode in all weather conditions.
"This aircraft has very good flight performance and its weapons, radars and other sensors and electronic warfare capabilities are among the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may arise. in our country, "Singh is quoted in a government press release.
Singh made reference to the dispute on Wednesday.
"If anyone is to worry or criticize this new capacity of the Indian Air Force, it must be those who want to threaten our territorial integrity," he tweeted.
The Indian media was filled with enthusiastic criticism of Rafale planes compared to what China could bring to any air conflict, including China's new J-20 stealth fighters. The Rafale is not a stealth aircraft, but it is promoted for having a low profile that is not easy to detect on radar.
How the two planes can face each other is an open debate, but the Rafale may have a different advantage: the combat experience.
Flown by French forces, the Rafale has been used in operations in Afghanistan, Libya, Mali, Iraq and Syria, Dassault Aviation says on its website.
India officially accepted delivery of the first batch of aircraft at the French plant where they are manufactured last October.
Indian pilots trained on the plane and flew them on the 8,500-kilometer (5,280-mile) journey from France to India. The trip included a stop at Al Dhafra air base in the United Arab Emirates, with a French Air Force tanker fueling during the flight, the Indian government said in a press release.
Two Indian Su-30 fighters escorted the Rafales when they entered Indian airspace, the government said.
Along with the Su-30s, other fighters in the Indian fleet include the Mirage 2000, the LCA Texas, the MiG-27, the MiG-29, and the Jaguar.