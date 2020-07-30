India obtains Rafale fighter jets from France, increasing its air force





"The birds have safely landed in Ambala," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted. "The landing of Rafale fighter jets in India marks the beginning of a new era in our military history."

Singh said twin-engine, multi-purpose fighters would "revolutionize" the Indian Air Force (IAF). Requested in 2016, they come in one- or two-seat versions and can be armed with air-to-air, air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles, as well as a 30mm cannon, according to the manufacturer, Dassault Aviation. .

Dassault is also promoting the Rafale Flight Control System, which includes the ability to fly on autopilot in a terrain-tracking mode in all weather conditions.

"This aircraft has very good flight performance and its weapons, radars and other sensors and electronic warfare capabilities are among the best in the world. Its arrival in India will make the IAF much stronger to deter any threat that may arise. in our country, "Singh is quoted in a government press release.