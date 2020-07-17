India registers 1 million cases of Covid-19 … and the poorest are the most affected

As India becomes the third nation after the United States and Brazil to reach that milestone, it is the country's outcasts who suffer most from the devastating economic cost of lockouts and job losses.

Bachchan's treatment highlighted India's stark divide in wealth, which the coronavirus pandemic has sometimes made a matter of life and death.

Although over 270 million people across India were able to escape poverty between 2006 and 2016, the country remains one of the most unequal in the world, with 10% of the population owning 77% of national wealth. Total, and that The gap only continues to widen, according to Oxfam.

In addition to unequal access to health care, for those who live shoulder to shoulder in overcrowded urban slums, about 74 million people, social distancing is impossible. There is little running water or sanitation, which puts them at greater risk of contacting the virus.

While the wealthy in India can buy better health care and isolate themselves more easily, with the country's borders closed and most international flights canceled, they too have to stay and face the crisis.

As the pandemic shows society a mirror, experts say India's rich need to assess how the country depends on and treats the informal workers who make up the majority of the country's workforce.

Everything from labor rights, access to good education, and health and wellness care is suddenly under the microscope.

About 60% of India's 1.3 billion people consider themselves poor, and approximately 21% survive on $ 2 a day. They often work as unskilled or salaried workers in various industries, such as agriculture or construction. In major cities, they form a workforce of rickshaw shooters, street and drain cleaners, vegetable vendors, delivery men, and domestic workers.

"Nine out of ten people work informally and it's not that we don't see them," said Harsh Mander, an Indian human rights activist and author. "They are everywhere, and yet we never see them as human beings, we see them as available labor at cheap and affordable prices to make our lives comfortable."

When help stops

Due to the blockade, for the first time, many middle and upper class Indians, who depend on an army of maids, cooks, cleaners, drivers, and gardeners, have to cook their own food, clean their own houses, and take out their own food. garbage.

"Our dependency is huge, every home, even a middle class home, has a maid who comes to clean utensils or do laundry, every day of the year," said Sayli Udas-Mankikar, principal investigator for the Observer Research Foundation in Mumbai. "You can ask any Indian today and they will say that I am struggling with household chores because you never have."

Some say the shutdown has given them a new appreciation for domestic help that they say they often took for granted.

"I started to realize and appreciate the privilege that I have compared to others more. Especially when my area (in Delhi) was in a containment zone and only had access to basic things like fruits and vegetables, in addition to other essentials," he said. Ankita Dasgupta, who works in public relations for a music streaming service in Mumbai.

Vedika Agarwal, founder of the Chennai-based educational and youth non-profit organization Yein Udaan, said the blockades have forced some people to open their eyes "to the struggles of those who do the housework that supports society. on going". from street sweepers, drain and sewer cleaners, delivery men, to those who work at home every day.

"We believe that we know poverty simply because we interact with them or understand their struggles because we are in close contact with them. But the closure and all the repercussions have shed light on the various struggles that families actually face each day of their lives. " she said.

On Friday, more than 400 million people in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Bengaluru, the capital of Karantaka, re-entered closed conditions after an increase in Covid-19 cases.

While their employers can get out of the lockdowns by watching Netflix in air-conditioned apartments or locked houses, domestic workers struggled to socially distance themselves in nearby informal slums or houses. Udas-Mankikar said that they mostly work on verbal contracts and that there is little or no social security available to them.

Archan Ghose, a graphic designer in New Delhi, said that some daily workers felt that they could not isolate themselves and continued working, since "they need the wages they get from two or three households to manage their own homes and take care of their family." "

"They have no choice, if they don't work, they don't get paid," said Ghose.

However, not all employers have been so empathetic.

Aparna Sanyal, 38, is a domestic worker from West Bengal. She supports her husband and son by cleaning and cooking in various houses in New Delhi, but was forced to stop during the three-month shutdown. Because his income was depleted, Sanyal said he borrowed money to pay his $ 73 monthly rent and $ 22 electricity bill for three months.

"On the news they said that (even if we can't go to work during the shutdown) our employers should pay us our wages, but my employers did not pay me, yet I cannot fight them," he said.

Since her husband also lost his job, the family's income depended on her. "My home cannot function like this without income," he said.

When many people like Sanyal worry about paying the rent, Shreya Adhikari, who works as a content writer in the capital, said she is "surprised" that the people who have complained about the strongest confinement are those who are "educated, well-read and well-informed. "

A game that is changing attitudes.

In the online game "Survive Covid", players take on the role of a maid who must spend a 21-day lockdown, while feeding her family without running out of money or contracting coronavirus.

Agarwal, the founder of a Chennai-based NGO, designed the game, with tech firm XR Labs, to empathize with her peers for the challenges poor families face in the pandemic. So far, more than 200,000 people have played.

Decisions to be made include: Should I use the finite water supply to clean dishes instead of washing my hands regularly and increasing the risk of infection? Should I spend money on a Covid-19 test for a sick relative and drain my savings, leaving my children at risk of starvation?

"It was about giving them a voice and amplifying a voice that was not heard," said Agarwal, adding that these are the options faced by the poor and marginalized every day.

She said that people don't think about "what if a fan broke out in this house, how would they survive the summer?" During the pandemic, while private schools had the ability to switch to online learning, Agarwal said that government schools struggled to provide basic education. Many families could not afford technology for online learning, and some did not have reliable access to the Internet, or even electricity.

"People didn't realize that," said Agarwal. "He very much reached out and said: This is a revelation."

Agarwal, who works with low-income families, said many distressed parents were eager to know where their next meal would come from, how they would pay the rent without a job, all while staying safe from the virus.

She said a woman called her scared for her life because she was locked up with her abusive husband and alcoholic who was experiencing withdrawal symptoms. "The only way he thought to help was to take their lives. It was very traumatic and I think it is an experience that many women have faced," she said.

Srivatsan Jayasankar, co-creator of the game and co-founder and CEO of XR Labs, said the contrast was stark between those concerns and those of his friends: They complained when they couldn't travel or go out to restaurants due to the running of the bulls.

"We wanted to highlight the privileges that people have while they stay at home, their basic needs are fully met, while a large part of the community is still struggling to meet their basic needs," said Jayasankar.

Agarwal and Jayasankar say they are surprised by the positive reaction to the game and hope it will move people to help the less fortunate. The game includes an option to donate, and Agarwal said they have so far raised over INR 500,000 ($ 6,600), which is intended to provide groceries, sanitation and educational kits to underserved families in Tamil Nadu state.

& # 39; A heartbeat of hunger & # 39;

There are still people in India who are "latent to hunger," said Mander, the human rights activist, and more where disease or catastrophe can push them into poverty.

He said the blockade was imposed without thinking about the nation's poor.

"When this catastrophe hit us, what was revealed was how willing we were to abandon them entirely. The confinement protections could never be extended to the poor. To stay home, you must first have a home and one where you can socially distance yourself, where you have running water and a job you can do from home, "he said.

There are already indications that the economic impacts of the pandemic are undoing some of the development that India has carried out in recent years to alleviate poverty., according to Agarwal. She said there is evidence that a large percentage of girls in low-income homes will not return to school due to the compound effects of the closure.

"There is so much uncertainty about how they were going to bring those girls back to school when food was in need of the hour and parents are not going to prioritize schooling," he said.

OFR's Udas-Mankikar said he believes the pandemic "has already delayed us a few years."

When the closure was announced, millions of migrant workers joined a massive exodus, leaving cities to return to their villages, many of them on foot. Udas-Mankikar said in Mumbai that many of those who remained have not yet returned to work.

"The big question is what happens to them? Very often I think about what happened to the vegetable vendor who was sitting outside my house. What happened to the woman who picks up the garbage outside my house? I wonder where is it? "said Udas-Mankikar. "I'm really worried about the jobs, (people) may take a few months, but what happens after that?"

Last month, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said another 120 million children in South Asia could be pushed into poverty due to coronavirus blockades and the long-term impact of the economic crisis. . Access to schools, nutritional planning, a pause in vaccination programs and an increased risk of abuse under confinement are some of the problems children across South Asia will continue to face in the coming months, according to the report.

One positive aspect that Udas-Mankikar sees is "broader thinking in people's minds."

"Because somewhere the value of this class is really being recognized, at least among the people who are employing them. It has gone beyond just thinking of them as people living in informal housing," says Udas-Mankikar.

Agarwal said she has seen more people stepping up, donating money, or volunteering for relief initiatives across the country that help ensure families are fed or have access to sanitation supplies.

"A lot of people have been saying, Look if I have the ability, why not help someone who has literally built my economy, or built the house I live in, or services the house I live in on a daily basis? the pandemic) has definitely highlighted the differences, "he said.