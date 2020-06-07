Indian actor Chiranjeevi Sarja dies after heart attack

Sarja, who starred in 20 films, including the popular "Amma I Love You," died of a heart attack, according to B.S. Yediyurappa, Prime Minister of Karnataka.

"It is shocking to hear the news that the famous Kannada artist, Shri Chiranjeevi Sarja, died of a heart attack. Premature death at the age of just 39 is shocking. My prayers go out to the family, may God give them the strength to bear this pain, "Yediyurappa tweeted on Sunday.

Sarja, who also starred in "Whistle" and "Varadanayaka", came from a family of actors. He is the nephew of Tamil actor Arjun Sarja and grandson of veteran actor Shakti Prasad, according to the Hindustan Times. He married actress Meghana Raj in 2018.

After the news of his death, many of Sarja's fans began posting their condolences in his latest Instagram post, which featured his brother, Dhruva Sarja, who is also a famous Kannada actor.