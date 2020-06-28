Indian coronavirus: the nation of one of the world's largest hospitals opens





The Sardar Patel Care Center COVID, the largest facility of its kind in India, began operating in part on Sunday, with 2,000 of its 10,000 beds available, according to the Delhi government.

The remaining 8,000 beds at the facility, which is located in the Chattarpur area of ​​Delhi, will be in use from Wednesday.

Indian Interior Minister Amit Shah and Delhi Prime Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the spotlight on Saturday before its launch.

In a message posted on Twitter that day, Kejriwal described the center as "one of the largest hospitals in the world."