Indian Lobster: New Delhi on high alert after desert locusts swarm by neighboring Gurgaon

The bugs swept the city at 11:30 a.m. local time (2 a.m. ET), Atul Kapur, the founder of a social enterprise living in Gurgaon, told CNN. After 15 minutes, thousands of locusts settled on the terraces and roofs of the houses before being swept away by the strong winds.

The last time Kapur saw a swarm in the city was at least 40 years ago, he said. "When we were kids we used to call them 'tiddi' and (we) scared them with loud sounds," Kapur, 56, told CNN.

In neighboring New Delhi, the city's Minister of Labor and Development, Gopal Rai, shared a notice on Twitter , stating that all district magistrates in New Delhi are advised to "remain on high alert" as efforts to contain the migratory plague increase.

He added that staff will be deployed to help guide residents and villagers on how to disperse lobsters, perhaps shooting fire crackers, "making a high decibel sound as it hits the drum (or) utensil, playing high-volume music on the music system, "wrote the notice.