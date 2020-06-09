Indian man undergoes surgery after inserting phone charger into penis

An Indian man required surgery after inserting a two-foot-long phone charger into his penis for sexual satisfaction, according to a report.

The unidentified man tried to hide the true cause of his condition when he sought medical help last month at a hospital in northeast India, claiming he was using headphones, Walliul Islam told CNN on Monday.

Doctors prescribed laxatives for the man, but he returned to the hospital five days later while still complaining of pain.

Islam, a hospital surgeon, told the network that "despite passing feces several times, the cable did not come out."

"As the patient was complaining of severe pain, we decided to have surgery and found that there was nothing in his intestine," Islam said.

Later, through an x-ray, doctors discovered the phone charger inside his bladder, which is connected to the penis through the urethra.

"I have read that people used to get sexual gratification by inserting instruments through the penis," Islam said. "This is one of those cases, and the psychiatrist can help you beyond this point."

The surgeon said the man recovered, but noted that if "he had been honest, he would have saved us from the problem and we could have treated him sooner."