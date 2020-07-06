Indian man wears $ 4,000 gold face mask during coronavirus pandemic

This coronavirus protection is pure gold.

An Indian businessman is going viral after paying $ 4,000 to have a face mask made from the expensive precious metal.

"It is a thin mask and it has tiny pores that help me breathe," Shankar Kurhade, 49, of Pune, told the Agence France-Presse.

"People ask me for selfies," he said. "They are amazed when they see me wearing the gold mask in the markets."

Kurhade, whose company makes industrial sheds, told the Indian Express that "it didn't do it for publicity," but said the mask is probably not the best option to combat the spread.

"I am not sure if it will be effective to protect me from a coronavirus infection," he told AFP about the two-ounce mask.

The businessman said he is "taking other precautions."

"It is not the gold or cloth mask, but social distancing and hand washing that will protect humans from the coronavirus," he told the Indian Express.

India has made mandatory face masks in public places in an attempt to control the pandemic. As of Monday morning, the country had nearly 700,000 confirmed cases with nearly 20,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.