Indian schoolgirls discover asteroids moving toward Earth





Radhika Lakhani and Vaidehi Vekariya, both studying in tenth grade, were working on a school project when they discovered the asteroid, which they named HLV2514.

The girls, from the city of Surat in western India's Gujarat state, were participating in a Space India and NASA project, which allows students to analyze images taken by a telescope located at the University of Hawaii.

Aakash Dwivedi, a senior educator and astronomer at Space India, told CNN that students across India were taught how to detect heavenly bodies using software that analyzes images collected by NASA's PAN Star telescope. The students then looked for moving objects in the images.

The project, Dwivedi explained, was intended to involve and educate students in science and astronomy.