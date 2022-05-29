Indian singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district on Sunday, May 29. That was really Great loss of Our Country, His last song was Last Ride.
This follows a day after the Punjab Police withdrew security of 424 people, including Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala.
#SidhuMooseWala leaves behind a unique legacy as Punjabi pop is concerned: @HarmeetSS to @PoulomiMSaha pic.twitter.com/rWC8ANu9A6— IndiaToday (@IndiaToday) May 29, 2022
I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm.— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) May 29, 2022