Indian wedding: the groom dies two days later and 80 people infected with coronavirus





A total of 400 guests were evaluated after the wedding, which took place two weeks ago in Paliganj in Bihar state, said Kishore Chaudhary, Patna's medical director.

Those who tested positive were taken to a local treatment center, Chaudhary told CNN on Thursday.

The groom was ill before the wedding on June 15, according to Surendra Kumar, a district official in Paliganj, and his condition was worsening.

He had traveled from Gurgaon, in the northern state of Haryana, for the wedding, Kumar told CNN. The distance between the two cities is over 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) by road.