Indian weddings for the super rich: Beyoncé, haute couture and palaces

When it comes to elaborate nuptials, few can rival the mega weddings of India's super wealthy.

The past few months have seen a plethora of high-profile ceremonies, from a rare Bollywood-Hollywood union (Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas) to what could be one of the most expensive weddings in history (when Isha Ambani, daughter of the richest man in Asia, he married Anand Piramal, son of a billionaire industrialist).

Succulent amounts of money were spent on couture bridal wear, food from the world's best chefs, and opulent palace venues. Ambani and Piramal even appeared on a private Beyoncé show.

But it is not just about India's elites. In a country where up to 12 million weddings are held annually, the growing middle classes are increasingly organizing lavish ceremonies to emphasize their status.

Industry sources estimate that the country's wedding industry is worth $ 40 billion to $ 50 billion, representing significant growth from the widely cited figure of $ 25.5 billion reported in 2012. About half of the gold purchased in the country each year is for items used in wedding ceremonies.

While weddings can be costly matters in any country, in India they are especially important as symbols of strength and status, according to sociologist Parul Bhandari, a visiting scholar at St. Edmund & # 39; s College, University of Cambridge, who researches the wedding cultures, marriage trends, gender and social class.

Deepika Padukone married fellow actor Ranveer Singh in 2018. Credit: errikosandreouphoto / Instagram

"For many societies, particularly India, marriages are more than just a union between two individuals," he said in a telephone interview. "A marriage marks the union of two families, lineages, and sometimes larger groups, such as entire towns or communities … Marriage is an important rite (of) passage that indicates the status of a person and their family: economic , social, political, real.

"Obviously, overcoming financial limits at a wedding can be seen as an attempt to achieve greater social status and respect within the broader community.

"The Piramal-Ambani wedding is, in every way, the epitome of a 'big fat Indian wedding'," he added, referring to a term commonly used to describe high-profile weddings on social media. "(In fact) it was a show of power and money, as much as it was about rituals and traditions."

According to Bhandari, the emergence of extravagant ceremonies is linked to a "growing inclination for consumerism (and) the influence of Bollywood."

For those who can afford to stay in a spectacular palace, the Indian state of Rajasthan, famous for its royal heritage, has proven to be a highly sought-after wedding destination, according to Bhavnesh Sawhney, director of Wedniksha-based wedding planners. in Mumbai. Its popularity may continue to grow after the publicity of the Ambani-Piramal and Chopra-Jonas weddings, which took place in the northwestern state.

The royal wedding of the 27th incumbent chief of the Wodeyar dynasty, Yaduveer Chamraja Krishnadatta Wodeyar, 24, and Trishika Kumari, of the Dungarpur dynasty of Rajasthan. The ceremony took place at the Amba Vilas Palace. Credit: STR / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

"Rajasthan is known for upholding many ancient traditions," said Sawhney. "And the grandeur of its royal forts and palaces not only serve as a beautiful backdrop, but also lend an authentic cultural touch to a ceremony."

"People are now looking for quality rather than quantity," said Priyanka Gupta, wedding director for My Shaadi Wale Wedding, a Bangalore-based wedding planning company.

"Previously, it could have as many as 1,000 guests, now people are cutting 200 to 250 of their closest (friends and family) and celebrating destination weddings (instead)."

Gupta puts the average amount spent by an upper-class family at $ 400 per guest, per day. She speculated that the Chopra-Jonas and Ambani-Piramal weddings may have cost up to $ 2,000 per guest, per day.

one/ /13 Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, where Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were married. Credit: Brochure / Getty Images AsiaPac / Getty Images

Complex rituals

Regardless of a couple's social status, Indian weddings often span several days, according to Sawhney. It is "India's cultural pride that gives rise to intricate planning," he said.

"These lavish and grand Indian weddings are never a one-day affair," he added. "Most weddings range from a couple of days to a ten-day celebration."

This is due in part to the various customs involved. While last year's celebrity weddings made headlines for their quirkiness, they were all steeped in Hindu tradition. (For Ambani-Piramal nuptials, Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan assumed the role of ringmaster, explaining the numerous customs to foreign guests.)

An Indian couple from Bharwad (pastor) participates in a wedding ceremony in Ahmedabad. Credit: SAM PANTHAKY / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Hindu weddings account for around 80% of marriage ceremonies in India, and Sikh, Muslim and Christian nuptials account for much of the rest. While there are regional variations, a series of elaborate rituals have become common to almost all Hindu weddings across the country.

For example, pre-wedding celebrations generally include a "mehndi" (henna) ceremony, which is held the day before the wedding, during which the bride's hands and feet are decorated with intricate patterns. And even if Beyoncé can't afford it, a "sangeet" (a night of music and dancing) is now a norm among Indian couples.

On the morning of the wedding, the bride and groom apply "haldi" (turmeric, which is mixed with milk in a paste) on their hands and face to ward off evil spirits. The wedding ceremony is often carried out under a "mandap", a pavilion adorned with curtains and opulent decorations. This is where the bride and groom promise their vows (known as "saat phere", or seven circles) around the "agni", a sacred fire considered a witness to the ceremony.

A Rajasthani woman participates in a massive wedding ceremony during the "Akshaya Tritiya" festivities in Ahmedabad. Credit: SAM PANTHAKY / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

The ritual sees the couple walk around the fire seven times reciting Hindu marriage promises that address strength, prosperity, wisdom, health, offspring, and friendship, after which the marriage becomes binding.

At the end of the ritual, the groom applies "sindoor" (vermilion red powder) along the length of his bride's hair and ties a "mangalsutra" (a bride's necklace) around his neck to indicate that he is a married woman. .

Hindu women generally opt for a sari embroidered with intricate patterns, or a "lehenga" (a type of long skirt) combined with a blouse and "dupatta" (a long shawl-shaped scarf that covers the head and shoulders).

More generally, red is a favorite for brides, especially for Hindu ceremonies. The color symbolizes fertility and prosperity, as well as representing Mars, the planet of marriage in Hindu astrology (although a significant number of brides now wear cream, a color commonly used by Western brides, reflecting a growing modern trend. towards lighter pastel shades).

The timing of the ceremonies also reflects national trends: The winter wedding season, which generally runs from November to February, is considered an auspicious period in the Hindu calendar. Couples often turn to the stars and their zodiac signs to choose a date that guarantees a long and happy marriage.

Public shows

All of India's recent mega weddings, which also included Deepika Padukone's high-profile marriage to fellow actor Ranveer Singh, sparked waves of reaction on social media both inside and outside India.

"(The Ambani-Piramal wedding) has put India on the global map as a place of luxury, opulence and greatness," Bhandari said of widespread interest in the December event. "He seemed to regain the forgotten trends of royal wedding parties, and in doing so he might look a bit out of place and even 'over the top'."

A Hindu Jain boyfriend attends his girlfriend as the & # 39; Mangal Sutra & # 39; – & # 39; Auspicious Sacred Thread & # 39 ;. Credit: SAM PANTHAKY / AFP / AFP / Getty Images

Amid the public fascination, the ceremonies have also been criticized for being too ostentatious. Such displays of excess are in stark contrast to the poverty and poor living conditions found in places across India.

An Ambanis representative told CNN that the family organized a bazaar to display the work of local artisans. They claim to have donated enough food to feed more than 5,000 local people three meals a day for four days.

"Unfortunately, today's elites seem more interested in showing their power through a blatant embrace of their privileges and status," said Bhandari.

This, in turn, provokes emulation, he said: "Some segments of society see the tendencies established by the elites as the & # 39; authentic & # 39; and & # 39; real & # 39; ways of being Indian, or believe that by participating in these extravagant celebrations they can also claim elite status & # 39 ;. "