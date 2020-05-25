Indiana Jones 5 producer doesn't want fans to worry, says they have the best of everything

Indiana Jones 5 It starts to sound like it's not a good idea. More than ten years have passed since Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal SkullIt is generally accepted that it failed to capture the excitement and charm of the original classics of the 1980s. Then there is the fact that Harrison Ford is now 77 years old and is expected to take the back seat in front of an actor who plays the younger Indy (a tactic that did not work as well in Alone)

Also, there have been coronaviruses that caused "scheduling problems", delaying the launch for a year. And finally, what could end up being a fatal blow to the project, Steven Spielberg has vacated the director's chair. That's a huge loss for the film, considering that this franchise is indelibly associated with it.

Spielberg's replacement is Logan and Le Mans & # 39; 66 director James Mangold. He is a talented filmmaker, but Spielberg's departure leaves some impossibly huge boots to fill. Perhaps feeling some concern about the project, Indiana Jones 5 producer Frank Marshall (who has been part of the franchise since In search of the lost ark) has stepped in to assure fans that everything is still fine under the felt hat and that Mangold is the right man for the job due to the following:

“His love for the franchise. He is a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. They were all the right pieces that came together, at the right time. "

Click to enlarge

In addition, it stated that:

"Steven stays as a producer, so we have the best of everything."

Well that's certainly a way of looking at it. In another ominous comment, Marshall said that the writing of Indiana Jones 5The script for "just started," which may be an indication that they've rejected another possible story and are still working on basic ideas of what the movie should be. Considering it is supposed to launch in 2022, they better keep going.