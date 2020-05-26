Indiana Jones producer 5 offers news about the script and director James Mangold

INDIANA JONES 5 producer Frank Marshall is providing some updates on the upcoming sequel. Marshall has been a formative creative voice on all four INDIANA JONES movies and is revealing where they are in the writing process, while also praising the new project manager, James Mangold.

Marshall spoke to "Collider" while promoting his upcoming documentary LAUREL CANYON, and soon the conversation moved to INDY's fifth film. When asked about what stage the script was in, he simply said that "Just getting started" and that the biggest concern was finding out when it would be safe to work in production due to the coronavirus pandemic:

"The number one thing, obviously, is the safety of everyone – the cast, the crew, and all of us. So, we're looking at the patterns that are coming slowly, from the health experts and the studios and the different parts of the business, and just we're trying to bring it all in, so we can move forward and be safe. Obviously it's going to slow things down, so we're trying to adjust. You won't see a lot of huge crowd scenes for example for a while. No more craft services So maybe that's good for people, to keep fit. It's a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe. "

Marshall also praised the new director for the film, James Mangold. When the fifth movie was originally announced, Steven Spielberg returned on board to direct Harrison Ford for the last entry, but we have since found out that James Mangold, the head of LOGAN, would be in charge of directing the tasks. Spielberg is still heavily involved as a producer and Marshall explained that Mangold was the right choice to take Spielberg's place behind the camera:

"His love for the franchise. He's a wonderful filmmaker. I think he also has a relationship with Harrison. It was all the right pieces that came together, at the right time."

I know there were some concerns when Spielberg stepped down as director, especially since he directed the previous four films in the franchise. I believe in James Mangold that they have found a solid replacement because he has proven to be a filmmaker to watch. With movies like FORD V FERRARI, THE WOLVERINE, WALK THE LINE & IDENTITY, the director has created a filmography that indicates he was the right choice to take on this. I also think that Spielberg will not only sit down as a producer and will just be the money guy and definitely have his influence on the project as well.

Do you think INDIANA JONES 5 will work without Spielberg as director? What would you like to see in the fifth installment? INDIANA JONES 5 is scheduled to be released in 2022.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tJPv6DAkfvc (/ embed)