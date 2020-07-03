Indiana priest suspended after calling Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters "worms," ​​"parasites"







Father Theodore Rothrock's suspension was announced Wednesday by the Diocese of Lafayette-in-Indiana, which represents 24 Indiana counties. Rothrock was the pastor of St. Elizabeth Seton Parish in Carmel.

In a June 28 newsletter to his parish, Rothrock compared the organizers of Antifa and Black Lives Matter to the Taliban in "the destruction of our history."

"The brutal murder of a black man in police custody has sparked an avalanche of reaction to alleged systemic racism in the United States," Rothrock wrote.

"After the Covid kidnapping, the accumulated tension of an isolated population has erupted into riots and demonstrations that we have not seen in fifty years. What would the great visionary leaders of the past contribute to the discussion at this point in time?" Rothrock asked in the newsletter.