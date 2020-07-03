Indiana priest suspended after calling Black Lives Matter and Antifa protesters "worms," ​​"parasites"

In a June 28 newsletter to his parish, Rothrock compared the organizers of Antifa and Black Lives Matter to the Taliban in "the destruction of our history."
"The brutal murder of a black man in police custody has sparked an avalanche of reaction to alleged systemic racism in the United States," Rothrock wrote.
"After the Covid kidnapping, the accumulated tension of an isolated population has erupted into riots and demonstrations that we have not seen in fifty years. What would the great visionary leaders of the past contribute to the discussion at this point in time?" Rothrock asked in the newsletter.
"Would men (Fredrick Douglass) and the Reverend King, both men of deep faith, like to drop bombs or even march through the streets?" Rothrock wrote.
When asked who the "true racists" are, Rothrock said of the organizers of the protest: "They are wolves dressed as wolves."
"They are worms and parasites at best, feeding on the isolation of addictions and broken families," he wrote.
"Black Lives Matter, Antifa and the other nefarious acolytes of their persuasion are not the friends or allies who have led us to believe," he wrote. "They are snakes in the garden."
CNN couldn't find a phone number for Rothrock on Thursday to seek comment.
The same day he was suspended, Rothrock issued an apology in which he expressed surprise at the negative reaction his bulletin generated.
"It was not my intention to offend anyone, and I regret that my words have caused harm to someone," he wrote.
Both Rothrock's bulletin and apology have been removed from the St. Elizabeth Seton Parish website.
In its statement announcing Rothrock's suspension, the diocese said Rothrock will be reassigned.
"Various possibilities are being considered for his public continuation in the priestly ministry," the statement read.