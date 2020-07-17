Indiana prosecutor accuses 2 men of assaulting a black man in the lake after a viral video

An Indiana prosecutor filed criminal charges in the case of a black man who accused a group of white men of trying to lynch him in a lake in an incident captured in a video that went viral.

Arrest warrants were issued Friday for Sean Purdy and Jerry Cox II for assaulting Vauhxx Booker in Lake Monroe on the fourth of July.

"After a thorough and thorough review of the investigation by law enforcement (Indiana Department of Natural Resources), the Monroe County District Attorney's Office believes that the charges listed above are supported by probable cause, which The admissible evidence will be sufficient to support the conviction beyond a reasonable doubt, and that the decision to prosecute is in the interest of justice, "said Chief Prosecutor Erika OliphanOliphant.

Booker is a civil rights activist and member of the Monroe County Human Rights Commission.

The 50-second video shows Purdy holding Booker against a tree.

Booker said the men threatened to break his arms and said, "Get a rope," while telling his friends to leave the area. Booker said one of the men was wearing a hat decorated with a Confederate flag and that the men made statements about "white power."

Booker's friends said they heard racial slurs.

Court documents say Purdy later told police that he was "holding him," the Indiannapolis Star reported.

The incident began with the group accusing Booker of trespassing on private property.

Purdy was charged with serious criminal confinement, the assault resulted in moderate bodily injury and intimidation. Cox was charged with serious criminal confinement and battery that resulted in moderate bodily injury as well as two misdemeanors.

Defense attorney David Hennessy said at a press conference Tuesday that Purdy had been "falsely accused."

He had no immediate comment on the charges, the Associated Press reported.

It was unknown if Cox had an attorney.

Booker's attorney, Katherine Liell, called the charges "only the first step toward justice and change."

"We will be watching closely to ensure that those arrested for perpetrating this disgusting and disgusting attack on Mr. Booker are duly punished," he said.

Associated Press contributed to this report.