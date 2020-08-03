Indiana student tests positive for Covid-19 on first day of school

When students return to the campus outside of Indianapolis, some teachers are eager, Superintendent Harold Olin of Greenfield-Central Community School Corp. said, but there were no new cases Monday and the school district has followed protocols to make the School is safe for students and faculty.

"It is not exactly the start we were looking for at that specific school," he said. "We will continue to control the variables that we can control. We need families to control the variable that they can control, which is the self-assessment piece."

That afternoon, the Hancock County Health Department notified the district that a student had tested positive for Covid-19, Olin wrote in a letter to parents.

As part of the district's protocols for the virus, officials isolated the student at the school clinic and reviewed the student's schedule, modes of transportation, and extracurricular activities to determine who the youth had contacted, according to Olin's letter.

"We were obviously a little disappointed when we received a phone call from the health department saying that one of our students had tested positive," the superintendent told CNN on Monday. "The student had taken the test a few days before. The family had not waited to get the results and the student came to school."

The school is already professionally disinfected every night, in accordance with the school district's plan to return to in-person learning, but special attention was paid to the areas and classrooms that the infected student visited, Olin told the parents.

"We understand that this information will be of concern to some of you. Today it was very evident that almost all of our families and students were prepared to adequately follow the security protocols that we have established," Olin wrote.

Authorities examined the seating charts and students who had been within 6 feet of their infected classmate for more than 15 minutes will not be able to return to school, Olin told CNN. Their families received phone calls informing them that their children must remain out of school for 14 days, he said.

Olin added guidance that students should not come to class if they wait for the result of a Covid-19 test.

Students, families and staff were asked to self-test for Covid-19 symptoms, he said, and school officials also spoke to the family of the infected student about putting others at risk, he said.

"That creates additional anxiety for some of our teachers who are somehow close to returning, and we are certainly trying to overcome some of those problems," Olin told CNN.

He said the staff is disappointed, but "handled it very well," and none of the members of the school appear to have had close contact with the student.

Olin, whose wife is an educator and whose daughter is in high school, said there are risks in life, whether driving to school or going to the mall, and the student's diagnosis does not lead him to believe that going back to school it was a bad idea. .

"I think on-site education is our best option in the United States in terms of the best quality education we can offer," he said.

While the majority of parents in the district have indicated that they want their children to be on campus with their teachers, approximately 15% of families have opted for virtual learning, and the district is adapting both preferences, Olin said, leaving open the possibility that families can switch between the two camps

Other Indiana cases

Greenfield-Central Junior High is not the only school in the state or county to test positive for coronavirus so early in the school year.

In the southern part of the county, a football player at New Palestine High School tested positive last week. The high school followed sanitation protocols and follow-up contacts, canceled soccer practice Friday and planned to continue classes on Monday, said Wes Anderson, a spokesman for Community School Corp. of South Hancock County.

About an hour's drive north of Indianapolis in Elwood, Elwood Junior-Senior High School staff members came in contact with an infected staff member, encouraging school officials to move classes online this week as janitors sanitize the building, Elwood Community School Corp. Superintendent Joe Brown said. No student contacted staff, he said.

In the Indianapolis suburb of Avon, an Avon High School staff member, who reopened Wednesday, tested positive but had no contact with students or other staff members, Avon Community School Corp. spokeswoman Stacey Forcey-Moore said.

Indiana has nearly 68,000 cases, about 3,000 of them fatal, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The numbers put the state in the middle of the pack for coronavirus infections (Vermont has fewer than 1,500 cases; California has more than half a million).