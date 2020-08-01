Indiana student tests positive for Covid-19 on first day of school

The Hancock County Health Department notified Greenfield-Central Junior High School on Thursday afternoon that one of its students, who had attended part of the school day, tested positive for Covid-19, Superintendent Harold Olin said in a letter.
Olin said the school enacted its "positive COVID-19 Test Protocol" once school officials became aware of the positive result.
School officials immediately isolated the student inside the school clinic, and examined the student's schedule, including transportation and extracurricular activities, to determine who had been in close contact.
As part of the district's return to in-person learning, "all areas of all schools" are already being professionally disinfected each night, according to Olin's letter. But the superintendent noted that special attention would be paid to the areas and classrooms that the infected student had visited.
"We understand that this information will be of concern to some of you. Today it was very evident that almost all of our families and students were prepared to adequately follow the security protocols that we have established," Olin said. "Compliance with these protocols is essential to maintain a safe environment for all students and staff."