Indiana student tests positive for Covid-19 on first day of school

The Hancock County Health Department notified Greenfield-Central Junior High School on Thursday afternoon that one of its students, who had attended part of the school day, tested positive for Covid-19, Superintendent Harold Olin said in a letter.

Olin said the school enacted its "positive COVID-19 Test Protocol" once school officials became aware of the positive result.

School officials immediately isolated the student inside the school clinic, and examined the student's schedule, including transportation and extracurricular activities, to determine who had been in close contact.

As part of the district's return to in-person learning, "all areas of all schools" are already being professionally disinfected each night, according to Olin's letter. But the superintendent noted that special attention would be paid to the areas and classrooms that the infected student had visited.