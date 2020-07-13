Indiana woman shot, killed after argument with Black Lives Matter supporters, family says

An Indiana woman was shot dead earlier this month after an alleged argument between her family and a group of Black Lives Matter supporters, her family says.

The woman, Jessica Doty Whitaker, 24, was walking the Indianapolis Canal Walk with her fiancé, José Ramírez, and two other people around 3 a.m. July 5 when someone in their group used a racial slur, Fox 59 reported.

A group of nearby strangers heard the comment and confronted Whitaker's group, according to the station.

Ramírez alleged that the group yelled "Black Lives Matter," to which Whitaker or someone else in his group reportedly replied, "All Lives Matter."

A brief discussion ensued until the two sides separated after realizing that the other was armed, Fox 59 reported. Ramírez claimed that both sides managed to resolve the argument before separating.

But minutes later, someone reportedly opened fire from a nearby bridge and hit Whitaker before fleeing, the station said.

THE DISAPPEARANCE OF A COLD CASE OF INDIAN WOMEN, 18, IN 1986 LEADS TO DETENTION

"He was crushed, and they went up the hill and left, we thought, but they were sitting in St. Clair waiting for us to go under the bridge and that's when they shot him," said Ramírez.

Ramírez admitted having responded to the fire, but did not hit anyone. He told Fox 59 that he had to explain what happened to Whitaker's 3-year-old son.

"It is difficult to tell her that her mother is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say:" I love you mom, "" Ramírez said.

Police have not independently verified whether the alleged "Black Lives Matter" argument occurred or whether the fatal shooting was even related.

Fox News has made multiple attempts to contact the Indianapolis Metro Police Department for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The shooting marks the second channel homicide in a week. Police say patrols will increase there during the night hours.