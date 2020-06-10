Indianapolis Colts Mount Rushmore of All Time: 4 Best Players in Franchise History

The Indianapolis Colts have competed in the NFL since 1953, when they started in Baltimore. The Colts were one of three original NFL teams that joined the American Football League (AFL) to form the AFC after the 1970 merger.

When they were known as the Baltimore Colts, they were a playoff team 10 times and won three NFL championships, in 1958, 1959, and 1968. The Colts also played in two Super Bowls. They lost to the New York Jets in Super Bowl III and defeated the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V.

In 1984, the Colts moved to Indianapolis. Since then, they have made the playoffs 16 times, won two AFC championships, and defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI.

The Colts have had great players since they became an NFL franchise. But when it comes to the best of the best, which players can line up at Mount Rushmore Colts? Read below for a list of the top four players in franchise history.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE NFL COVERAGE AT FOXNEWS.COM

** **

PEYTON MANNING

Peyton Manning is not only the best quarterback in Colts history, he is also arguably one of the top five players in the position in NFL history. Manning, the No. 1 pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, was under the center of the Indianapolis Colts for 14 seasons. He led the franchise to eight AFC South titles, two AFC championships and a Super Bowl victory.

Manning, a five-time NFL MVP, was a 14-time Pro Bowler, a seven-time All-Pro first team and a three-time All-Pro second team. He led the league in aerial yards three times and in touchdowns four times, was named NFL Comeback Player of the Year in 2012 and honored as the NFL Man of the Year Walter Payton in 2005. He currently holds NFL records for the most number of passes. touchdowns in a single season (55), the most yards in a season (5,477), and he's tied for the most touchdowns in a single game (7).

Manning, who was already inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor, was part of the 2000s NFL All-Decade team and the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team. He will undoubtedly become a first-time Hall of Fame member in 2021.

HOUSTON TEXANS RUSHMORE ALL TIME MOUNT: THE 4 BEST PLAYERS IN HISTORY

JOHNNY UNITAS

Nicknamed "The Golden Arm," Johnny Unitas is another quarterback considered one of the best of all time. Unitas, the Super Bowl V champion, won three NFL championships with the Baltimore Colts: in 1958, 1959, and 1968. He is three times an NFL MVP, 10 times Pro Bowler, five times All-Pro first team and three times second All-Pro team.

Unitas held the record for most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, set between 1956 and 1960, until he was defeated by New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees in 2012. Unitas led the league in yards. Aerial and touchdowns four times, and he was part of the 1960s NFL All-Decade team, as well as the NFL's 50th, 75th, and 100th anniversary all-time teams.

Unitas' No. 19 jersey is retired by the Colts.

MARVIN HARRISON

Marvin Harrison, who was selected by the Colts in the first round of the 1996 NFL Draft, is one of the largest receivers in NFL history. A Super Bowl XLI champion with the Indianapolis Colts, Harrison was eight times Pro Bowler, three times All-Pro First Team and five times All-Pro Second Team.

Harrison led the NFL in receiving yards (1999, 2002) and receptions twice (2000, 2002), and was the co-leader in receiving touchdowns in 2005. Harrison held the record for most receptions in a single season ( 143) Stops for 10 years, but was snapped by New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas in 2019.

A member of the Colts' Ring of Honor, Harrison was part of the NFL's 2000 All-Decade team, as well as the NFL's 100th anniversary all-time team.

ALL-TIME ASSEMBLY OF BRONCOS: 4 BEST PLAYERS IN FRANCHISE HISTORY

GINO MARCHETTI

Gino Marchetti, an all-time great defensive end, played for the Baltimore Colts from 1953 to 1966. He was a two-time NFL champion (1958 and 1959), an 11-time Pro Bowler and a 10-time All-Pro team, which includes nine first team honors. Marchetti was inducted into the Professional Soccer Hall of Fame in 1972.

Marchetti, a member of the 1950s NFL All-Decade team, was also recognized on the NFL's 50th, 75th and 100th anniversary all-time teams.