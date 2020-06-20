Ester Westenbarger disappeared after leaving a bar in Kokomo, Ind., In 2009.

Now, more than a decade later, his family believes they know what happened to him.

Preliminary autopsy results suggest that the human remains found in a car that had been submerged in a pond are likely those of Westenbarger, FOX 59 of Indianapolis reported.

Two fishermen detected the algae-covered vehicle Wednesday and reported the find to authorities, who pulled the car out of the water. The license plate matched Westenbarger's vehicle.

It was a gold Cadillac with Ohio license plates that said MS ESTER, the Howard County Sheriff's Office wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

"That's my sister's car. It's Esther's car, no question about it. It's Esther's car. Whether she is there or not, we don't know if" Westenbarger "brother Bill" Scratch "Pelfree , he told FOX 59 on Thursday.

Forensic dentistry and DNA examination will ultimately determine if the remains found inside the vehicle are from the missing woman, FOX 59 reported.

Family members now believe Westenbarger accidentally drove to the pond while traveling home from the bar in 2009, according to the report.

The woman's son Dustin said family members have been feeling a certain shutdown since the car and the remains were discovered.

"I feel like the prayers and everyone who has prayed for us has been answered," he told FOX 59.