India's cyclone response saves lives. Climate resistant infrastructure will save livelihoods

However, disaster response teams launched a large-scale operation in the states of Maharashtra and Gujarat before making landfall to evacuate more than 100,000 people, including coronavirus patients, from the coast and move them to temporary shelters and other facilities. .

Teams were sent to go door to door urging people living in low-lying areas to seek refuge and educate those who did not want to move.

Officials were concerned that storm surges would flood low-lying areas, where many people live in flimsy or makeshift housing, and that heavy rains could lead to deadly flooding.

The response may have prevented a major disaster, with only one person reportedly killed in the storm, according to Anupam Srivastava, commander of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in Maharashtra.

"Other than tin roofs falling off and falling trees there is not much damage in the state and we hope to clear the roads by tomorrow," Srivastava said Wednesday.

The images show disaster teams on the ground in Maharashtra and neighboring Gujarat clearing trees and other debris from the roads after a wind speed of 130 kph (81 mph) hit the region.

A stretch of 40 km (24 miles) from Raigad to Alibag cities took the brunt of the damage, where winds stripped buildings of tin roofs and a small number of trees fell on houses.

Cyclones increasing in intensity

Last month, a study published by researchers at the University of Wisconsin at Madison and the United States National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) discovered that hurricanes, typhoons, and tropical cyclones around the world are becoming stronger and potentially more deadly as the globe warms due to the climate crisis.

The researchers found that the probability of storms reaching Hurricane Major status (category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale with winds greater than 110 mph or higher) increased from decade to decade.

Before making landfall, Cyclone Nisarga strengthened to the equivalent of just below a Category 1 Atlantic hurricane, or a severe cyclonic storm in the western Pacific.

It came two weeks after strongest storm ever recorded in the Bay of Bengal it hit the east coast of India and the southwest of Bangladesh. Cyclone Amphan It weakened before making landfall, but at one point was equivalent to a Category 5 hurricane, with wind speeds of up to 168 mph (270 kph).

Amphan was only the second super cyclone to hit the Bay of Bengal since records began. At least 90 people died, hundreds of thousands were left homeless, and the storm is estimated to have caused $ 13.2 billion dollars in damages only in the state of West Bengal.

Although the damage was extensive, large-scale evacuation efforts appeared to have saved many lives. According to regional authorities, in an ambitious evacuation organized by India and Bangladesh, an estimated 3 million people were moved to a safe place in the two countries.

In May 2019, another powerful storm hit the state of Odisha, in eastern India, as the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane. More than 1 million people were evacuated earlier. Cyclone Fani beaten, killing 89 people.

By comparison, during the last super cyclone to hit India in 1999, which also impacted the state of Odisha, nearly 10,000 people died.

It was a national tragedy that stimulated a review of India's disaster response apparatus, the results of which have been visible in disasters since then.

Lives saved, but the damage is still extensive

To avoid a repeat of the 1999 tragedy, India created a new disaster response infrastructure.

In 2005, the country introduced new laws to establish what is called the National Disaster Management Authority, a central agency charged with one thing: answering to and minimizing the impact of disasters.

A year later, in 2006, India established a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), a specialized body of highly trained men and women focused on disasters such as cyclones and earthquakes. It is now made up of almost 25,000 people.

Before cyclones like Fani, Amphan and Nisarga, those specially trained responders worked with volunteers, local officials and NGOs, moving door-to-door along the coastal villages asking people to evacuate. NDRF staff trained residents who insisted on remaining in the precautions necessary to take.

The Indian Department of Meteorology also publishes hourly updates, alerts and forecasts, including on Twitter.

"We have improved our preparedness over time. We deploy military, paramilitary, military, disaster management teams, disaster relief, to save lives." Aparna Roy said the associate and co-leader on climate change and energy at the Center for New Economic Diplomacy (CNED) in May.

But although advanced planning and recovery response have improved, the scale of damage and loss of livelihoods and infrastructure caused by extreme weather events remains devastating and enormously expensive.

"What we haven't improved on is the resilience of the infrastructure that withstands climate impacts," said Roy.

"While we relocated many people during Cyclone Fani and the death toll was very low, look at the amount of infrastructure damage that the cyclone has caused in Orissa (Odisha) state," Roy continued.

Cyclone Fani devastated the livelihoods of around 28 million people , destroyed crops, left millions homeless and caused damage of around $ 1.81 billion, according the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"We lost large amounts of our agricultural land, which is sterile and useless. We lost many of our hospital buildings that stopped working during the pandemic due to flood damage after the cyclone hit. Roads, connectivity, transportation, everything it was damaged, "Roy said.

After Cyclone Amphan in May, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the storm was a greater disaster than the coronavirus pandemic, which has now infected more than 200,000 people in India.

"I've never seen such a disaster before," Banerjee he told reporters. "All areas have faced destruction. There is nothing left."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the central government would present a $ 132 million aid package to help those affected by Amphan.

But rebuilding after a devastating storm can take years, Roy said.

Successive cyclones have exposed how vulnerable India's low coastlines are to disasters and regular floods continues to harm critical infrastructure

That is a risk that will only increase as the climate crisis continues to affect weather patterns, ocean temperatures, and sea levels.

India's preparedness measures have saved lives, but there are calls for the country to now focus on protecting the livelihoods of the poorest and most vulnerable living in these low-lying areas, who suffer the worst damage from the cyclones and floods. It is a measure that would save billions of dollars from avoided damage.

Roy said India should seek to shore up its low shorelines, building weather-resistant infrastructure such as pipelines, roads and buildings that can withstand heavy storms and other weather disasters.

"Now, the imperative for India is not only to have infrastructure that is resilient, functional and that can recover after a disaster, but also to have resilient and operational infrastructure during a crisis," Roy said.