India's Modi responds to "violent confrontation" with China over Himalayan border

CNN obtained satellite images taken on June 16 by Planet Labs, Inc. showing two groups of buildings and trucks in the Galwan Valley area where the violence occurred.

It is unclear to whom the buildings and trucks belong. CNN has shown them to regional and military experts who have been unable to verify which country is responsible for them.

However, its proximity to the actual Control Line highlights how volatile the situation is.

An Indian Army source told CNN that the dispute started over a Chinese tent that was built on Sunday night. Indian troops, according to the source, shot him down.

On Monday, Chinese troops armed with stones and spiked bamboo sticks returned, the source said, and attacked unprepared Indian troops.

CNN cannot independently confirm this account of events and China has yet to give its official account of Monday's events.

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the skirmish. China also suffered casualties in the confrontation, the Indian army said, although neither side has released any figures.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to the violent confrontation and said that India does not "instigate" and will not compromise "integrity and sovereignty".

"India wants peace, but if instigated, India at all costs is capable of giving an adequate response," Modi said in a heavily worded statement, which still left the door open for de-escalation.

In a phone call on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi urged India to "strictly control its front-line troops and immediately stop all provocative actions," according to a statement released by the ministry. Foreign Relations of China.

"The Indian side should not misjudge the current situation and should not underestimate China's strong will to safeguard territorial sovereignty," said Wang.

The statement added that China and India agreed to "cool" the situation on the border.

During the call, Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said China's actions were "premeditated and planned," according to a statement from the Indian government.

Jaishankar said the shock would have a serious impact on the bilateral relationship of the two countries, the statement added.

The incident is just the latest crisis for Modi, who already faces intense criticism of his government's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected more than 354,000 people across the country and killed nearly 12,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. . Multiple Indian states have extended their blockades as they fight to contain the outbreak.

"The moment is terrible everywhere," said Alyssa Ayres, principal investigator for India, Pakistan and South Asia at the Council on Foreign Relations. "India is dealing with an economic crisis that started earlier but has been dramatically made worse by the coronavirus blockade, and is still seeing a slow increase in cases, so it must face the public health implications, and now has border problems. with three countries: Pakistan, China and Nepal. "

Modi spoke about the confrontation in a conference call on Wednesday with the top ministers of Indian states, who observed a two-minute silence to pay tribute to the deceased.

The prime minister called a meeting of all parties on Friday "to discuss the situation in the border areas between India and China."

Deadly fight

The incident occurred during an ongoing "de-escalation process" in the Galwan Valley, in the disputed Aksai Chin-Ladakh area, where a massive troop build-up has reportedly occurred for weeks on both sides of the border. , before senior military commanders began talks earlier. this month.

The Indian army had previously said three soldiers had been killed, but added Tuesday night that 17 other troops "were seriously injured in the line of duty at the standstill and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high-altitude terrain. have succumbed to his injuries. "

The deaths are the first military casualties on the disputed border of the two countries in more than 40 years.

An Indian armed forces source said Chinese troops attacked their Indian counterparts on Monday. The source added that there was "intention to harm Indian soldiers."

"They used stones, bamboo sticks with nails to attack the Indian soldiers. The Indian soldiers were not ready for the assault," the source said, adding that the fight caused serious injuries, which were exacerbated by the sub-zero and high temperatures. altitude.

The confrontation lasted between four and five hours and when the Indian reinforcements arrived at the scene, many had lost their lives, the source said.

CNN cannot independently confirm this event account.

"The loss of soldiers in Galwan is deeply disturbing and painful," Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh tweeted on Wednesday. "Our soldiers displayed exemplary courage and courage in the line of duty and sacrificed their lives in the highest traditions of the Indian Army.

At a regular press conference on Tuesday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Monday, "Indian troops seriously violated our consensus and twice crossed the border for illegal activities and provoked and attacked personnel. Chinese that led to serious physical conflicts between the two sides. "

Duplicating that narrative on Wednesday, Zhao told reporters: "The right and wrong of this is very clear. This incident occurred on the Chinese side of the royal line of control. China is not to blame for this."

The People's Liberation Army of China (EPL) issued a statement Tuesday night calling on the Indian army to immediately stop what it described as "provocative actions" and to "solve the problem through the correct path of dialogue and conversations. "

"The sovereignty of the Galwan Valley region has always belonged to China," Zhang Shuili, a spokesman for the Western Theater, said in a statement on the website of the Chinese Defense Ministry. "Indian troops violated their engagement, crossed the border for illegal activities, and deliberately launched provocative attacks."

Zhang added that the "serious physical conflict between the two parties" had "resulted in casualties."

Hu Xijin, editor of the Chinese government-backed sensationalist Global Times newspaper, said on Twitter that the fact that China had not published a death toll was a sign of "Beijing goodwill."

"I understand that the Chinese side does not want people from the two countries to compare the number of victims to avoid stoking the public mood," said Hu, who has strong ties to the Chinese leadership and military.

His conciliatory tone is a striking contrast to his newspaper's jingoistic chest beat in recent weeks, which has published article after article on maneuvers by Chinese troops, armaments, and military might in the region.

Increasing tensions

Tensions have been building in the Himalayas along one of the world's longest land borders since last month, with New Delhi and Beijing accusing the other of overstepping the Current Line of Control (LAC), the demarcation line. poorly defined that separates the two nuclear armed. neighbors.

The LAC, which stretches between the Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin and the rest of the disputed Jammu-Kashmir region, was created in the wake of the border dispute between India and China in 1962.

The reported troop build-up along the line has led to concerns that the two sides may be slowly moving towards the conflict, particularly as Chinese and Indian media have issued calls for action.

Both Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have generated much public support for nationalism and a promise of future greatness. This often results in aggressive rhetoric, particularly when playing for a domestic audience.

Such an approach was evident in China's coverage of recent PLA maneuvers in the Himalayas. Similarly, despite Delhi's public calls for easing tensions, leading figures from the Indian government have taken an aggressive tone, with Home Affairs Minister Amit Shah saying at a rally by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to Earlier this month that "any intrusion on the borders of India will be punished."

"Some said that the United States and Israel were the only countries willing and able to avenge every drop of blood on their soldiers," Shah said. "(Modi) has added India to that list."

Writing for CNN this month, retired Indian General Singh said part of the problem is that the de facto border, LAC, is so poorly defined.

"At the strategic and operational level, both armies have exercised restraint," he said. "However, at the tactical level, the clashes occur due to different perceptions of where the real border is, since LAC is not outlined on the ground. While the clashes are resolved locally, those related to infrastructure construction, such as roads and defense fortifications invariably take longer and require a combination of military and diplomatic initiatives. "