Indoor and outdoor dining: which restaurant tables are safer?

(CNN) – Americans are flocking to their favorite restaurants again, especially those who have established indoor and outdoor seating that follows social distancing rules.

Since you can't wear a mask while eating, is it enough to protect you from Covid-19? CNN asked experts on infectious diseases and indoor environmental quality to intervene.

Is it safer to eat inside or outside at a restaurant?

"Eating outside is less risky than eating indoors if everyone is six feet away and the waiters are wearing masks. That keeps the risk as low as possible," said infectious disease expert Dr. William Schaffner, professor of prevention. Medicine and infectious diseases at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine in Nashville.

"Studies have shown that when you're just talking, the largest (respiratory) drops actually don't travel more than three to six feet," said Lindsey Marr, a professor of civil and environmental engineering at Virginia Tech, who has been studying Transmission of the COVID-19.

What if people walk by your table while eating outside?

"We think that is not a danger or if it is very small," Schaffner said. "Because for the Covid-19 transmission to be efficient, you want at least 15 minutes of face-to-face contact in a closed environment.

"So the risk should be very low, but those passers-by should be masked."

It will always be less dangerous outside, where the virus can dissipate in the air, experts say. To illustrate that, imagine for a moment that the virus is cigarette smoke.

"If you put someone smoking into a room, the first inhalation emits a little bit of smoke. The second inhale a little bit more and is based on the first one," said Erin Bromage, an associate professor of biology at the University of Massachusetts Dartmouth.

"The smoke in that room builds up unless you have a good filtration and a good air exchange," said Bromage, a CNN contributor who wrote a blog post in early May – "The Risks – Know Them – Avoid Them" More of 13 million visits in a week.

However, Bromage said, when you're outside and someone takes a puff of smoke, you get a blast of smoke, but then it's over. You get another blast and it's over.

"It is not a cumulative threat, as we see within," he said.

"You have to have good ventilation in that bar or restaurant," he added. "And since I can't wear a mask while I'm eating, I'm just avoiding closed restaurants until this is over."

Like anyone in high-risk categories, experts suggested.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently added to its growing list of those who may be most affected by Covid-19: pregnant women, the elderly, people with heart, lung or kidney disease, diabetes, immune disorders, people with moderate to severe asthma, and those with a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher, which includes 42% of the US population.

"Should people who are 72 years old and have chronic lung disease or other chronic food go to restaurants right now? My advice is no," Schaffner said. "Keep eating at home."

"I don't use four letter words as insurance," he said. "Restaurants have reduced risk as much as they can in the circumstances."

Will a restaurant's HEPA filter in your air conditioner protect you?

HEPA stands for "high efficiency particulate air". These filters are rated to remove 99.97 of dust, pollen, mold, bacteria, and other airborne particles with a size of 0.3 microns. Covid-19 is believed to be between 0.06 and 1.4 microns.

"And the filters are rated at their worst performance, so 99.97 is the worst thing it will do. And that's rated for a 0.3 micron particle size, but smaller and larger actually works better. So the point is that it is capturing almost all of the particles, "said environmental health researcher Joseph Gardner Allen, who heads the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health.

However, few, if any, restaurants are likely to have such filters, as they are more difficult to manage, maintain, or modernize. They can use other filters that may, or may not, capture such particles.

Even a HEPA filter wouldn't make environmental engineer Marr feel comfortable eating inside a restaurant.

"I would like to go out even with HEPA filtration inside," said Marr. "There are many more opportunities when you are outdoors for any virus that is released into the air to dilute quickly."

For the filter to protect it, the virus-laden air would have to pass through the air handling system and be filtered first, before it reaches you, Marr said.

"HEPA filters reduce the amount of viruses in the background air, but most transmissions take place in these types of close contact scenarios where you are close to someone who is infected and spread many viruses. The HEPA filter does not help with that's what she said.

So what should we do?

Follow public health recommendations: wear masks when you go out, always stay 6 feet away from other people who are not in your "quarantine bubble", wash your hands with soap frequently, and try to go outdoors where there is excellent air circulation and filtration. , the experts say.

"We have an opportunity here to reopen the economy closer to normal, if more people are more willing to wear masks and pay attention to social distancing and ventilation," said Marr.

"I want to emphasize that there is no solution here," he added. "Distance alone reduces risk, masks by themselves help reduce risk, and ventilation by itself also helps. But we really need these three things to make a difference, take their toll, at the risk of actually trying to reduce the transmission remarkably. " "