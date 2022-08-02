Stair tread lighting is one of the common ways of lighting stairs. Adding LED lighting to indoor stair treads can illuminate every step you take up and down the stairs. It can provide high brightness and illuminate a large area of the staircase. Staircase lighting is very friendly for walking stairs at night. Here are a few ideas for indoor stair tread lighting that we offer for you.

Place LED lighting under the stair treads

For protruding stair treads indoors, under stair tread lighting is the best idea. LED strip lights are hidden under the stair treads, illuminating each stair tread evenly. The soft light created by these stair lights indoor does not bring strong light stimulation. The best under stair tread lighting is to use a linear LED strip light source with no flare. COB LED light strips are one of the well-known LED linear light fixtures. Covering and diffusing the LED lighting with a LED strip diffuser is also a brilliant idea.

If your indoor stair treads do not have protruding parts, you can add stair LED profiles to the treads. This way you can change the direction the light is going, towards the top of the stairs or the stair tread, you can choose according to your own preference. Generally, stair LED profiles come with anti-slip serrations to help people not slip when going up and down the stairs.

Embellish the stairwell with multiple recessed stair lights

The linear stair tread lighting is great, as is the little starlight in the indoor stairwell. It is a dream to make indoor staircase lighting look like a little star. Often, these indoor stair recessed lights are embedded in the façade of the stair treads to create a starry feel. You can set the pattern of this starry sky exactly as you like. Put two stair lights on the first pedal, one stair light on the second pedal, two stair lights on the third pedal, and so on. This indoor stair tread lighting allows you to be creative.

Embed the LED light lines inside the stair treads

LED lighting lines are definitely a good player to create an indoor stair atmosphere and enhance the style. Linear LED strip lighting under the stair treads is a line. This is a horizontal line. The LED strip lighting embedded in the stair treads is also a line. It can be either a horizontal line or a vertical line. The horizontal light lines in the indoor stair highlight each step with light, reducing the risk of you stepping in the air. The vertical light lines focus on extending the trend of the indoor stair, pointing from one area to another. Using LED light lines to create indoor staircase lighting is one of the best lighting methods.

Add motion sensor function to your indoor stair tread lighting

Indoor staircase lighting may be more than one type. It can be a combination of various LED lighting. For example, you can add wall lighting or handrail lighting on the basis of stair tread lighting. For indoor stairwells where multiple LED lighting methods are combined, a motion sensor may be more suitable to control the stair lights.

When no human motion is sensed, the stair lights remain off. At this time, other staircase lighting methods provide clear visual requirements for your walk. Stairwells don’t go completely dark. Also, indoor stair tread lighting with a motion sensor function is more energy efficient and consumes less energy. This means you can save money.

Time to revamp your old indoor stair. Add LED lighting to your stairwell to create your own stair tread lighting. Emphasizing the walking function of stair steps with LED lights can bring us greater safety. Stair treads are one of the best vehicles for constructing aesthetic and stylish staircase lighting.