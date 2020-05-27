Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro introduced to pack rear quad cameras, 5,000 mAh battery ahead of launch in India

The Infinix Hot 9 series will debut in India on May 29. The series will include the Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro phones, both with quad rear cameras and a 5,000 mAh battery. However, the price of smartphones has yet to be revealed. Other key specs, including brand of processor, RAM, and storage configuration, are also unclear. Additionally, promotional posters for the Infinix Hot 9 series reveal that smartphones will carry a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

Infinix India via Twitter It has revealed that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch HD + display. The front panel will have a perforation cutout in the upper left corner to house the front camera. Meanwhile, the phone is also featured on Flipkart, where it is highlighted that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will include a 48-megapixel main camera. The rear camera setup will also include a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor along with a four-LED flash. The fourth camera included in the rear camera setup is said to be a low-light sensor.

Also, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro makes fun of packing a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 Specifications

In terms of design, display and battery, the Infinix Hot 9 is said to come with the same features as the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. However, the quad rear camera setup on the Infinix Hot 9 will include a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Similarly, the fourth camera is said to be a low-light sensor. Additionally, the rear camera module will include a tripled LED flash.

To remember, the Infinix Hot 9 was initially released in Indonesia in March. The phone features a 6.6-inch IPS HD + LCD screen, MediaTek Helio A25 octa-core SoC, 4GB of RAM and 5,000mAh battery. It appears that Infinix is ​​making some adjustments to the Indian version of Hot 9 as it has listed the presence of the 13-megapixel main rear, while the Indonesian version includes a 16-megapixel main camera. There could be other changes too.

