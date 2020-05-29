Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will launch in India today at 12 noon: expected specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 series, which includes the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, will launch in India today at 12 p.m. (noon). The launch was previously triggered by the company through its Twitter account. Both phones include quad rear camera setups and an oversized display design. As of now, Infinix has not shared details about the prices or settings the phones will come in, but that will be made clear at launch.

Infinix Hot 9 series launch

The Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro will be presented in India at 12 p.m. (noon). The price of the two phones, as previously mentioned, has yet to be revealed. The Flipkart cover page for the two phones shows Infinix Hot 9 Pro in a teal color option and Infinix Hot 9 in a pink option.

To remember, the Infinix Hot 9 launched in Indonesia in March, however the Indian version is expected to be a modified version of the phone. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, on the other hand, will make its world debut in India.

Infinix Hot 9 Specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 India version includes a quad rear camera setup with a triple LED flash. The camera setup will include a 13-megapixel main camera, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor, as well as a 2-megapixel macro trigger. The fourth camera is said to be a low light sensor. It will also include a 5,000 mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro Specifications

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 6.6-inch HD + screen and comes with four cameras on the back, just like the non-Pro variant. However, the main camera here will be a 48-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a depth, a macro camera and a low light sensor. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will also include a four-LED flash. It will also be backed by a 5,000 mAh battery and will feature a rear fingerprint sensor.

