Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 with MediaTek Helio P22 SoC released in India: price, specs

Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 have been launched in India as the company's latest smartphone offerings. The phones come with almost identical specs, aside from slight differences in the rear camera setup. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro has a 48-megapixel main camera on the back and supports Quad-LED flash, while the Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera with triple LED flash support. Both the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro include a striking display design and an Helio P22 eight-core processor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 price in India, availability

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The Infinix Hot 9, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The phones will go on sale through Flipkart. The first Infinix Hot 9 Pro sale is scheduled for June 5 at 12 p.m. (noon), while Infinix Hot 9 will go on sale first on June 8 at 12 p.m. (noon). Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 will be offered in Ocean Blue and Violet colors.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro, Infinix Hot 9 specifications

Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro support dual SIM (Nano + Nano) slots and run on XOS 6.0 based on Android 10. Both phones feature a 6.6-inch IPS HD + (720×1600 pixel) LCD screen with a ratio 20: 9 aspect ratio, 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 480nits brightness. They are powered by the 2.0GH Helio P22 eight-core processor along with the IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is 64GB and can be further expanded using a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

Optically wise, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 come with a quad camera setup on the back. The setting is placed in the upper left corner and the sensors are vertically aligned. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro includes a 48-megapixel main camera with f / 1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an additional low-light sensor. The Pro model includes a Quad-LED flash on the side. By contrast, the Infinix Hot 9 has a 13-megapixel main camera with f / 1.8 aperture and a triple LED flash instead. Camera features include custom bokeh, AI HDR, and AI 3D Beauty.

Infinix Hot 9 has a triple LED flash on the back

On the front, both phones have an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f / 2.0 aperture and LED flash support. The front camera is located inside the perforated cut placed in the upper left part of the screen. Front camera modes include AI Portrait, AI 3D Face Beauty, Wide-Selfie, and AR Animoji. There is a 5,000 mAh battery built into Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro. The company promotes the battery to last up to 30 hours of 4G talk time, 130 hours of music playback, 13 hours of play and 19 days of wait time.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro and Infinix Hot 9 feature a rear fingerprint sensor and also support face unlock. Connectivity options include Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, VoWiFi, and a Micro USB port. On-board sensors include G-Sensor, Electronic Compass, Gyroscope, Proximity Sensor, and Ambient Light Sensor. The phones support DTS Surround Sound.

