Inflation: the reopening of the economy did not prevent prices from falling in May

Although closing measures decreased across the country, consumers kept their wallets closed, keeping prices low.

Excluding food and energy prices, which tend to be more volatile, consumer prices fell 0.1% in May. It was the first time on record that this so-called core inflation decreased for three straight months.

The United States is in recession and will need consumer spending that can spur price increases to get out of the dire situation.

Economists had predicted that the coronavirus pandemic would have a disinflationary effect on the economy, meaning that inflation would drop temporarily, while long-term prices continue to rise. In the last twelve months, consumer prices have increased 0.1%.

It appears that consumer prices have just fallen into deflation in May, and with the reopening of the economy in June, prices may get a boost, said Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG.

At the same time, "downward pressure on inflation will only increase given high unemployment," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO, in a note to clients.

The unemployment crisis is not inspiring people to spend their money, even as the government expanded unemployment benefits and sent unique stimulus checks to many Americans.

Food prices explode

Food prices were one of the most notable parts of the May report. Overall, they increased 0.7%, albeit at a slower rate than in April.

By far the biggest jump in prices was amid meat, poultry, fish and egg prices, which rose 10% over the past year. The meat price index increased sharply, rising 10.8% in May and 18.2% in the last twelve months.

Restaurants are closed in many places, and people have become accustomed to cooking a home more frequently. Food supply chains have also felt the strain of the pandemic.

Shelter prices also increased in May, but those increases were more than offset by declines in auto, energy and clothing insurance. The prices of airline tickets and used cars also fell.