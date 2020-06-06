Influencer criticized for using Black Lives Matter protest as opp photo

Another white Instagram star is coming under fire for treating the Black Lives Matter protests as a Coachella photo.

On Friday, the Twitter account Influencers in nature posted a video from the influential Russian Kris Schatzel, in a black dress with the Black Lives Matter sign, pulling her hair and jumping towards photographer Mila Voyna over and over again while trying to get the perfect shot.

The couple was dodging marching protesters.

Influencers in the Wild captioned the clip: "Stop treating protests like Coachella pt 17."

The Twitterati hastened to condemn Shatzel.

User @Bushinchainz wrote: "What does a desperate and unpleasant #grandenarcissist to do during a nationwide protest? do that s … again … I challenge you. "

AND @BoringlySmith He wrote: "If they don't cancel it for opportunistically using #BLackLivesMatter as a fashion show, everyone can go to hell."

Other users chimed in: “I swear some people think the protest is Coachella or a rock concert. They go there to hang out and flex on social networks ”; "Ah, the irony of a white woman who takes advantage of a protest for the exploitation of black lives"; and "Oh no … Oh no. Look at her. Uh-uh This is bulls …

The reaction caused Shatzel to delete her Twitter account and change her Instagram page, which has 214,000 followers, to private.

He later apologized for his Instagram story, the Mirror reported.

“This is a great misunderstanding! I'll explain everything later and apologize! My intention was never to disrespect the movement, but to add to the movement the way I know how. Peace."

Voyna, the photographer, was less conciliatory and wrote: "I don't understand why people are so aggressive when you are on their side, and if you are supporting me! I believe that the union between humanity will never happen if we continue like this! Everyone they react ugly before they understand what's going on! Hopefully this will change! Love and peace! "

Other influencers also have usage demos as photo backdrops.

Fiona Moriarty-McLaughlin, who uses the identifier @FactsWithFiona on Twitter, was furious after pretending to get into a store before running back to a Mercedes, and driving away.

And another woman was caught having her boyfriend take photos of her outside a looted T Mobile store, prompting @InfluencersInTheWild to post a video. The narrator is amazed: “This girl is having her boyfriend take a photo of her in front of a destroyed T-Mobile. [Gasp]. Oh my God."