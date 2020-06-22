Influencer shows the reality of Instagram photos

You cannot trust everything you see on the Internet.

An influencer from Amsterdam is showing how camera angles and good lighting can significantly alter how good (or bad) someone looks in a photo. Based on the number of followers he has, it seems that social media appreciates honesty.

Rianne Meijer has been posting the images to her Instagram account, which has around 678,000 followers. While her account includes a variety of images, including photos from her everyday life and even some conventionally posed photos, she regularly includes photos that reveal the truth behind the glamorous photos.

Many of his photos are actually composed of two photos, placed side by side. One will show a photo that would normally appear on the page of a typical influencer. These shots are well lit and have perfect angles.

Beside that image, however, the camera is slightly altered and Meijer has adjusted her pose, showing just how dramatic the difference can be.

While he is receiving attention for his work now, he has been doing so since at least 2019. At the time, he said he wanted to show that photos of influencers are never really real, reports MSN.

According to the media, he also said that he found his voice through this project and that he is building a community around a positive message.