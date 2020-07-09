Ingraham alerts parents: the extreme left wants & # 39; to turn their children into hard activists by remaking education & # 39;

"Ingraham Angle" presenter Laura Ingraham opened the show on Wednesday warning that far-left orthodoxy being sold in one of the country's most elite public school systems will become the model for American education if Joe Biden and Democrats take power in November.

"Black Lives Matter fans now have a massive influence in school districts like Fairfax County, Virginia and their goal is to make their children tough activists by remaking education from top to bottom," he said, playing a clip in the Which education official spoke about establishing an "anti-racist school system" and adjusting the social studies curriculum.

"When you look at that, you imagine the worst of Howard Zinn plus perhaps Project 1619," he said. "Every theme, every extracurricular activity will be perverted to make your kids mini-Ilhan Omars.

"They will learn that capitalism is racist, history as it is conventionally taught is racist, literature, most of it, is racist, patriotic songs are racist, and the Declaration and Constitution, of course, are racist. Do you feel a topic? here? "

Ingraham predicted that the foundations of Reading, Writing and Arithmetic will be replaced by Cancel Culture and Community Organization, while dissident faculty and students could be marginalized or potentially subject to some kind of "racial court".

At the same time, Ingraham said, Fairfax County Public Schools has made renaming Robert E. Lee High School in Springfield, Virginia, a priority, with suggestions for a new namesake, including former President Barack Obama. , Representative John Lewis, D-Ga., or labor leader César Chávez.

"Our schools, under the guise of racial consciousness, will be pressured to bow to these kinds of radicals, people who would rather sit at home and conduct online propaganda sessions than act like the essential workers they are," said Ingraham, who predicted that a Biden president would probably stack the Department of Education with such numbers.

"That is scary."