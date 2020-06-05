Ingraham beats Antifa, says far-left group has kidnapped & # 39; justified anger and protests & # 39; by George Floyd

Laura Ingraham boarded Antifa in his monologue "Angle" on Thursday night, criticizing the far-left organization for hijacking protests across the United States after the death of George Floyd.

"Sadly, the Floyd family's grief and justified anger and protests have been hijacked by a shadowy group that we hear very little about," Ingraham said. "But their work is obvious and they have allies.

Now it can be seen in the senseless destruction of business and looting, "Ingraham added." Ruthless attacks on police officers, coordinated. All of this is being instigated by a group that we have been working to expose for months. Antifa It is now clear that he has become much more sophisticated and much more influential in the past two years, enough for the Trump administration to take the threat very seriously.

"But when the president announced that he would designate Antifa as a national terrorist organization, well, the liberal media was quick to defend the anarchists," Ingraham said. "Those who were burning American cities."

Ingraham criticized the media, noting that law enforcement officials have been telling Americans a different story about Antifa.

"The reason the left has amnesia from Antifa and wants you to ignore their pattern of anarchy is that they have something to do with it," said the host, adding that while Antifa claims to oppose fascism, "what do you call using violence and terror? " To achieve its political objectives, what is the total destruction of the United States as we know it? "

Ingraham accused Democrats of using Antifa's actions to harm President Trump's reelection chances in November.

"Now, what is really terrifying, however, is that one side seems to be perfectly fine with that, all in the name of defeating President Trump in the fall," Ingraham said.