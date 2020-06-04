Ingraham criticizes left-wing activists: "Floyd's tragedy is his excuse"

Laura Ingraham tore apart violent protesters and looters who have followed peaceful protests in the wake of George FloydDeath.

Ingraham said in it "Angle of Ingraham" Monologue that those who commit acts of violence and other criminal acts are co-opting Floyd's death for their own benefit.

"All of this is political in the end for Democrats, everything. They want to prevent President Trump and his supporters from holding protests or even a convention. Meanwhile, they applaud tens of thousands of people on the streets and in parks. To support their own efforts. to defeat him. Isn't that a good trick, "he said.

"What about these protests, peaceful protests? It is the hallmark of any free society. We applaud the peaceful protests."

"Their tragedy is their excuse. The people you see policemen screaming on television [are] many of the wealthy children in the suburbs," he said. "I suppose they are tired of staying at home playing video games or buying things on Amazon Prime. They are trying to verify their privilege while reviewing their Apple watches," he said.

"As we explained for months, the leftists tried to force us to stay home. But the left, their protest had now essentially become part of a religion that is essential to protect, but it has also become part of the social club" . And the same geniuses who love to make fun of Baptists are out on the street with their own rituals, "he said.

She said: "Let's be clear, everyone is enraged. Anyone who has a shred of decency about what happened to George Floyd, everyone wants justice done."

"But those creepy protests have nothing to do with George Floyd. At least for most of the people on the left," Ingraham said.

She said that until the looting and the sentiment and violence against the police, Democratic leaders had criticized their own constituents for wanting to celebrate weddings, funerals or trying to go to work.

"The rules on the left, have you noticed this? They never seem to apply to them. We've seen this with Governor Ralph Northam without his mask or Governor Whitmer's husband traveling to the family cabin to the north or the governor's family Pritzker escaping from Illinois to that horrible dangerous state of Florida, "he said.

"If you still wanted to give these governors and mayors the benefit of the doubt about these COVID blockades, you can now disable that notion forever."

He specifically pointed to New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, who in April said during a press conference that people who gather in "large numbers will spread a disease that will kill other members of the community."

"If you saw anger and frustration, you're right. I spoke out of real anguish that people's lives were in danger before my eyes. And I will not tolerate it," de Blasio said, after Hasidic Jewish Jews gathered in Brooklyn to a funeral. that broke under his command.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"People's lives were in danger at the funeral, that's fine. But when crowds of looters roam the street to crush and grab and push aside or worse, anyone on their way, suddenly there is no health concern. Public, COVID and the police – by de Blasio – are told to use a light touch, "he said, noting widespread criminal activity and looting gangs in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

He also signaled outrage from mainstream media, even amid violence that President Trump would want Republicans to meet in North Carolina for his convention, after the president exchanged comments with Democratic Governor Roy Cooper about the possibility of the RNC coming to Charlotte.

"Have any of you seen the crowds in Raleigh and Charlotte, North Carolina? If you want to open your doors to customers, they'll stop or send state inspectors and have tape measures and make sure your salad bar is in order, but if you want to loot a restaurant, they'll give you the green light, "Ingraham said.

"If you want to go to church, they will send police to harass you. But if you want to burn the church, they will basically look the other way or they will forgive him."