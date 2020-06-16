Ingraham criticizes objections to Trump’s rally as proof that science has been obscenely politicized

Laura Ingraham kicked off Monday’s edition of “The Ingraham Angle” by thinking that advice from so-called “medical experts” on how to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus always seems to justify Democrats’ political efforts, even if her prescriptions later they contradict each other.

Ingraham recalled claims that “science” opposed President Trump’s restriction on flights to China from the United States earlier this year. Months later, he predicted that states that reappear sooner than expected would face death counts or overburdened hospital units.

“Well, of course, ‘science’ invoked by so-called ‘experts’ was wrong every step of the way,” he said. “Have you noticed that every time medical experts say science says , it ends up justifying the craziest demands on the left?

“That has not stopped the media from issuing alarmist warnings.”

Ingraham said the so-called “science” somehow claims that Trump’s upcoming Oklahoma campaign rally could be a “super-broadcast” event for the virus, while nothing is said about thousands of people gathering for protests all over the world. the country.

“Science ‘has deemed it correct, essential, in fact, to gather outside in large crowds to protest on behalf of liberal political causes,” he said. “In fact, it may be the most effective COVID treatment ever.”

“In the meantime,” Ingraham added a little later, “that same science considers attending indoor large gatherings unacceptably dangerous: I’m sure it’s just a coincidence that these super spreader events exactly match the campaign rally that Trump had planned for the weekend. ”

The host noted that the real metrics to be concerned about are hospitalization levels and ICU bed count, “but that’s okay, move the posts,” he said.

“Democrats want the president to postpone his campaign indefinitely, or ideally, until after the election of Joe Biden, who, all things considered, would rather stay in his basement until inauguration day,” Ingraham concluded.

“None of these people, including Dr. [Anthony] Fauci, can really be taken so seriously given what we’ve seen, because science, like journalism and entertainment, has become obscenely politicized,” he continued. . “Why did none of these people complaining about the health dangers of future Trump demonstrations expressed any sustained real concern about the shoulder-to-shoulder protesters who were yelling at the top of their lungs, some were not wearing masks, some were wearing them on and off, loading BLM, Antifa or anti-Trump signs?