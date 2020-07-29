Ingraham: House Democrats took cues from rioters as they attempted Barr's "reputational murder"

Laura Ingraham on Tuesday accused Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee of "taking cues" from protesters in cities across the United States by "appearing before a television audience, attempting to carry out what amounted to the reputational murder of [Prosecutor General] Bill Barr ".

The host of "Ingraham Angle" highlighted an exchange between Barr and Rep. Madeleine Dean, a Pennsylvania Democrat, who asked the attorney general if he had asked federal agents to "stop using these chemical irritants on protesters."

"You mean pepper spray?" Barr replied. "No, I think it is a very important non-lethal option."

"For the protesters?" Dean replied sternly.

"No, for the protesters," said Barr.

"That was my question, for the protesters?" Dean repeated.

"No, for the troublemakers," Barr repeated in turn.

"Sir, the United States was founded on the principles of freedom of expression, excuse me, reclaiming my time," Dean said when Barr responded again. "I am surprised by his lack of respect for a member of Congress."

Ingraham said Barr offered more "deference" to Dean than he deserved, and that he intentionally "distorted and demonized" the attorney general for television cameras.

Other "highlights" from the hearing included Representative Steve Cohen, a Democrat from Tennessee, who announced he would introduce a resolution to study whether Barr should be charged.

Representative Cedric Richmond, a Democrat from Los Angeles, claimed that Barr engaged in "systematic racism" by allegedly bringing in all-white staff to work for him when he joined the Justice Department, while Representative David Cicilline, DR .I said Barr says his "failure to respect the role of peaceful protest in this country is a disgrace."

"For several hours today, we saw gangsters at work," said Ingraham. "But they were not outside the building. They were inside, verbally and cruelly attacking one of the most respected legal minds in the United States."