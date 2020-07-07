Ingraham: If lying was an Olympic sport, Democrats would be "covered in gold medals"

Laura Ingraham defended President Trump against rampant criticism from liberals on Monday night after a weekend of backlash over his comments on July 4.

"You can always tell how effective one of the president's speeches is because of how frenzy the reaction of the liberals is," Ingraham said.

Trump promised on Saturday to "safeguard our values" from internal enemies [leftists, looters, agitators] in a July 4 speech filled with all the combativeness of his political demonstrations.

"We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters, and the people who, in many cases, have absolutely no idea what they are doing," he said. "We will never allow an angry crowd to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children."

The speech was praised by conservatives and Trump supporters alike, while members of the liberal media rushed to condemn the president's comments, as "dark and divisive."

"If lying was an Olympic sport, these people would be covered with gold medals," Ingraham replied.

"In moments of frank frankness, they know that Trump beats Biden in hands, jobs, and wages for African Americans," he continued. "Trump beats Biden in education. He favors the release of parents and students who are trapped in bad schools. Trump beats Biden in prison reform. Obama and Biden talked about a good game. They did not. And of course Trump did something that Biden never did. He really recruited and promoted African-Americans and other minorities in his many businesses. "

Ingraham warned that if the country continues to turn a blind eye to the "slander and defamation" of many on the left, "people will continue to lose faith in the legal system."

