Ingraham on the new "new normal": the "left campaign to destabilize the United States through intimidation and violence"

Laura Ingraham kicked off Monday night's edition of "The Ingraham Angle" by warning that Democrats and left-wing activists will intensify their "campaign to destabilize the United States through harassment and violence," and did not admit opinions that question their actions.

Ingraham cited the case of Philadelphia Inquirer executive editor Stan Wischnowski, who resigned after approving a headline that read "Buildings Matter" after widespread unrest in the city.

"At least he just lost his job," said the host. "When you physically defend your business or your home, you could end up as [retired St. Louis Police Captain] David Dorn, dead on the ground."

Dorn was trying to protect a friend's pawnshop early on the morning of June 2 when he was confronted by violent protesters who fatally shot him and ransacked the store. Since then, a man has been arrested and charged with Dorn's death.

"There are no televised memorials planned for Captain Dorn," Ingraham commented, "unless I know of."

"In this new & # 39; new normal & # 39 ;, if you lose your business by looting or fire, we are supposed to empathize with those who carried it out," continued the host. "Because if you do, that demonstrates a greater recognition of your privilege. And in this new & # 39; new normal & # 39 ;, it is perfectly acceptable to assume the worst motives on the part of anyone who does not repeat the progressive mantra du jour."

Ingraham later reproduced images of Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, a Democrat, who told CNN on Monday that the need to call law enforcement when her house is entered "comes from a privileged location. "

The presenter, Alisyn Camerota, had asked Bender who to call an owner to ask for help if his residence is violated in case the city council goes ahead with plans to "dismantle" the city police department.

"Yes, I mean, I hear that loud and clear from many of my neighbors and I know, and I do, too, and I know it comes from a place of privilege," Bender said.

"I suppose you are supposed to call the white privilege hotline. I wasn't clear on that," Ingraham said. "This madness is gaining ground in the United States, as in a dozen other major cities in the United States."

The host added that the desire to show sensitivity to the Black Lives Matter movement has gripped prominent members of the business community.

"Inspired by Al Sharpton's long history of rocking American corporations, they [activists] are now demanding that companies write fat checks or risk being branded as callous at best, racist at worst," said. "And without even knowing how the money will be spent, fearful wealthy elites are falling upon themselves to appear to be the most awakened."