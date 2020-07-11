Ingraham predicts that the extreme left would be 'emboldened' for Biden's victory and "the retribution will be a dividend"

Laura Ingraham warned viewers on Friday night that a Joe Biden victory in November will change the United States forever, and not for the better.

"The left will be emboldened and not punished with a Biden victory. The payoff will be a dividend for & # 39; The Squad & # 39; in the Biden era. And it will get even worse," proclaimed the host of "Angle Ingleham."

"You think [canceling the culture] is all bad now, just wait until a Biden administration," Ingraham warned. "If someone, including any company, does something the left doesn't like, it will come under the scrutiny of the Justice Department and the Bill of Rights will not do it much good. After all, that was written by old dead, white slaves Movements like the Tea Party will be treated as movements for domestic terrorists. Black Lives Matter will be treated as heroes. "

Ingraham also predicted that a Biden presidency put a target on the backs of religious Americans whose belief system defies leftist orthodoxy.

"If you take the Biden administration to court … you will find that you have at least five judges in Washington to act as a rubber stamp," he said, adding that the Biden administration would let federal laws fail agree, such as those dealing with immigration and drug control, do not apply, while police departments will be equally gutted and replaced by social workers.

"If the left takes control of the Justice Department, protesters will feel safe to be prosecuted almost anywhere," Ingraham continued. "In fact, they will know that anyone who interferes with them will risk a federal investigation. Biden will not have to order people to do much of anything, how to blow up Mount Rushmore? He will simply do nothing to stop or punish the people trying. "

"This is not a storm, and it will not happen," concluded the host. "It is a vicious and well-funded movement to take away his power and money and give it to the people who want to crush him … We have to teach the Democratic Party once and for all to attack us and align ourselves with the radicals. The socialist fringe is going to cost expensive.

We can do this absolutely, "he said." We have hit the left many times before and we can do it again. "