Ingraham tells Americans that they should 'demand to see all the science' behind the locks, the distancing and the masks

"Ingraham Angle" host Laura Ingraham insisted on Wednesday that any new executive orders and restrictions put forward to help contain the coronavirus pandemic must receive full scrutiny from lawmakers and the public.

Ingraham noted that some recommendations and guidance from elected officials and medical professionals have directly contradicted each other in a matter of months. Governors and medical professionals are ordering people who have been subject to conflicting directives in the past.

"In January, [the CDC] recommended against the masks and Dr. [Anthony] Fauci repeated that guideline in March …" Ingraham said by way of example. "Now, he explained his change of mask and is in favor of them, saying that those comments initially [were] motivated [by] the concern to keep masks for health workers.

"Facebook, by the way, now marks the old interview with Fauci as 'false information'," he added dryly.

"Now I want to make it clear, I am not telling anyone not to wear a mask. We are not here for that," Ingraham added. "I want to go beyond hope or belief and [a] what the latest science really tells us."

The host noted that many governors have claimed that masking is almost a patriotic duty and some commentators have called for a national mask mandate. In some parts of the US, the unmasked have been marginalized or even attacked for failing to follow state executive orders.

"The emotional argument is really wonderful," said Ingraham. "But again, what about the actual data?"

"Before Americans are forced to accept new restrictions on their freedom or even be embarrassed or beaten for not complying with these mandates, shouldn't state legislatures hold hearings …?"

"Then," he continued, "they should pass real laws on masks, social distancing, everything that can resist judicial scrutiny. We must insist on all this, demand to see all the science behind the running of the bulls, social distancing and masks

"Otherwise, don't be surprised if you lose your precovid lifestyle for the rest of your life."