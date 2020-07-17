Ingraham tells voters to "learn to spot lies" from Democrats, avoid the "Orwellian gulf" of the Biden presidency

Laura Ingraham opened the show on Thursday with a monologue meant to help viewers "decipher" the language used by Democrats to calm voters who would otherwise be skeptical or fearful of a Joe Biden presidency.

The presenter of "Ingraham Angle" began by citing George Orwell's 1946 classic essay "Politics and the English Language," in which he wrote that "the political language … is designed to make lies ring true and murder respectable and to give a solid appearance to the pure wind. "

"At the time, George Orwell was writing about the rise of communism and far-left thinking," said Ingraham. "Today, with the rise of the far left in the United States, we must heed Orwell's warnings and learn to spot lies that ring true during this crucial moment," he said.

An example, he said, is that Democratic governors and other policies accuse Trump of lacking a "national strategy" to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

"OK, translation," Ingraham told viewers. "When they say & # 39; national strategy & # 39 ;, they mean & # 39; national blockade & # 39;".

The host claimed that Democrats have made it clear through their actions that they want a complete economic blockade until the coronavirus "magically disappears" or until an "effective and safe vaccine" is found. Biden, as the party's alleged presidential candidate, cannot admit this, because he is very unpopular with the people.

Ingraham then moved on to the issue of race, pointing out the terms "social justice" and "racial justice". He noted that Biden himself promised "racial justice" measures before translating the term as "empowering groups that claim to care about minorities, but actually end up benefiting by fueling racial animosity."

"Under the Biden administration, decisions will be made largely on the basis of race, not merit or hard work or achievement … Prepare for mass discrimination against more than 100 million Americans [while] special privileges are granted , adaptations and money to certain politically preferred groups. "

Third, Ingraham noted that Biden and others promised to rebuild "international" relations after Trump has allegedly weakened them.

"Translation," she said. Get ready for another apology tour. Biden will go around the world apologizing to the United States. After all, having a president who really fights for American workers and who is tough on trade [and] won't give the store away as Obama did. Do you think Europeans like that?

Ingraham concluded by stating that she was "self-assured, despite all the decoding we will have to do, that in the fall many more Americans will understand the Orwellian chasm into which they will fall under the Biden administration."

"Wouldn't you rather decode and expose the radical agenda rather than live under it?"