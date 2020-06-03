Ingraham: Trump has delivered results for African Americans, Biden has delivered & # 39; hashtags & # 39; and & # 39; slogans & # 39;

Laura Ingraham opined in her "Ingraham angleMonologue tuesday that the idea that Joe Biden and the Democratic Party will help African Americans and minorities is not true, in the wake of the violent protests and riots after George Floyd's death, it is not true.

"Our first African American president was promoted to office not once but twice with a majority of white support," Ingraham said. "However, when it comes to delivering real results, even for African-Americans, despite what you hear in the media, Donald Trump has done better than anyone."

NYPD POLICE COMMISSIONER BLOCKS COMMENT & # 39; DISGRACÍO & # 39; OF CUOMO

Under the Trump administration, Ingraham said, the unemployment rate among African Americans fell to the lowest level in history, home ownership increased, and criminal justice reforms such as the First Step Act were enacted.

"Those were not hashtags or slogans," he said. "Those were real policies where people worked very hard to get real results.

"Joe Biden was in the Senate for, what, 30 years? He was vice president for eight, and all he can find now is symbolic gestures: slogans, hashtags, professions of empathy," Ingraham added. "They are fine, but they don't create jobs. They don't create opportunities. But they can create the illusion of care."

"I will not traffic in fear and division," Biden said in Philadelphia on Tuesday. "I will not fan the flames of hatred. I will seek to heal the racial wounds that have plagued our country. This work is not about me. It is about you. It is about us."

"He has been saying the same thing for decades and has done nothing," Ingraham said in rebuttal. "And if he and Obama knew how to deliver everything he just said, it would have been delivered during their two terms."

"I understand that for many people, Trump can be rude. Sometimes they don't like his tone or his tweets or his bravado, sometimes he can put you off, but he has worked harder, with better results than any politician I know I've met, to bring prosperity to all people and especially prosperity to the African American community. "

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ingraham added that Hillary Clinton's 2016 nomination for president confirmed that the Democratic Party was largely the party of coastal elites and wealthy Americans, while Trump became the candidate for the workers.

"And when Biden's supporters say … that they want to vanish or even abolish the police, ask yourself for a moment, who is really going to help? Who will be the victims of those crimes that are not prosecuted? The working class and disadvantaged people: that's who, "he said.

"Because the wealthy, those who are going to vote for Biden, can hire their own security. But everyone else will end up being more vulnerable and less secure."