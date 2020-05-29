Injected electrode can control pain without drugs





THURSDAY, May 28, 2020 (HealthDay News) – An injectable electrode may be a better way to relieve chronic nerve pain than opioid pain relievers or bulky and expensive implants, animal research suggests.

It is called an "injector". It seems easier and cheaper than spinal implants for debilitating back pain, and safer than long-term use of opioids like OxyContin (oxycodone), a recent article suggests.

A liquid silicone gel filled with small metallic particles is injected around the nerve that causes pain, said researcher Kip Ludwig, a professor of biomedical engineering and neurological surgery at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

"It heals (hardens) and becomes a conductive electrode" that surrounds the nerve, Ludwig said.

Doctors then inject an outer jacket of insulation around the newly formed electrode, and use the same gel to make a wire that runs from the injector to the skin's surface.

"You now have a direct connection to stimulate a deep nerve from the surface of the skin, without affecting the nerves on the surface of the skin," said Ludwig. "We're trying to get this to the point where it's like getting a tattoo, in terms of invasiveness."

Using electrical pulses to alter nerve activity, a technique called neuromodulation, has been shown to effectively treat chronic nerve pain, Ludwig said.

"When you feel pain, those nerves send an electrical signal that goes to your brain and tells you that you are in pain," said Ludwig. "This interrupts that signal."

However, neuromodulation has not been a viable means of treating nerve pain because it requires expensive and invasive surgery to place what amounts to a small, electrically charged computer inside a person, Ludwig said.

Because the neuromodulation procedure is so expensive, patients often have to demonstrate that opioid medications and other therapies are not effective in treating their pain before insurance covers the cost of an implant, Ludwig said. By then, the person may be addicted.

"If we can make this procedure less invasive, then you can start doing it not only for patients who have failed first on all drug therapies. You can start doing it before drugs or at least with drugs," said Ludwig.

