Injured hiker rescued from Joshua Tree National Park almost 2 days later

A hiker in Joshua Tree National Park was rescued after he broke his leg and spent 40 hours asking for help.

Robert Ringo, a 67-year-old man from California, was hiking on Quail Mountain in the desert park early last week when he fell and broke his femur, KESQ reported.

As people get sick from quarantine fever, this outdoor activity has exploded in the population.

He managed to roll onto his back, where he lay in "incredible pain" as he waited, and waited, for rescue.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In the images that Ringo recorded of himself, he is seen lying next to a rock. It has also supported its leg on a branch to give it a little protection from the scorching sun.

"I can't stand up and I can't speak, I can't sit down and I definitely can't walk," he explains to the camera, while screaming for help.

During the almost two days he was trapped in the desert, Ringo relied on juniper berries and the two liters of water he had packed for the trek.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Although Ringo did not have cell phone service inside Joshua Tree, he told his son Ryan where he would be, he said in an interview with Inside Edition. His family reportedly tried to find him, but were unable to. It wasn't until officials found him by helicopter that Ringo was rescued from the park, which had reached temperatures of 110.

Ringo was rushed to the hospital, but said it has been fine since then.

"Physically, I'm fine," Ringo told Inside Edition.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP